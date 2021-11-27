Book Review: The Dying Citizen

The recently published book, The Dying Citizen, by Victor Davis Hanson, issues a warning for the United States of America. Hanson is a noted scholar and commentator on national news outlets. He is a senior fellow in military history at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University and professor emeritus of classics at California State University.

Hanson’s brilliant analysis and impeccable academic insights portends a future for our country that is both frightening and enlightening. He foresees the disappearance of the middle class as the country becomes more dependent on government and less committed to the ideals of the founders of our country. He writes, “America, then, is only as good as the citizens of any era who choose to preserve and to nourish it for one more generation. Republics are so often lost not over centuries but within a single decade.”

Using the models of ancient Greece and Rome, he explains why these civilizations thrived when citizens had opportunities for upward mobility. He goes on to explain that during the dark ages peasants were subservient to their lords and masters, but the“reappearing of the European ideal of an independent middle class, originally agrarian, rather than subservient peasantry became the American ideal, at least until recently. All politicians still praise the middle class, but few recently have sought or found ways to preserve it. The result is the emergence of a new American peasantry, or millions of Americans who own little or no property. The new majority has scant, if any, money in the bank. A missed paycheck tenders them destitute, completely unable to service sizeable debt. Most of what they buy, from cars to electronic appurtenances, they charge on credit cards. The average credit card indebtedness is $8,000 per household and over $2,000 per individual paid through monthly installments at average annual interest rates of between 15 and 19 percent at a time when most home mortgages are usually below 4 percent.”

Hanson is particularly critical of present- day politicians who support and foster ideals of more government intervention in the lives of the middle class while supporting white billionaires like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerburg, and the heads of Goldman Sachs. He contends the unfairness of the system has been mastered by the wealthy for their own benefit.

He continues to call out the danger of letting unelected bureaucrats control many government entities. He writes, “The first danger is the effort of a near-permanent caste of unelected officials, regulators, and bureaucrats who hold enough ‘gigantic power’ to usurp the citizen’s control over their own government.” He specifically calls out intelligence agencies who he calls, “unelected and often exempt careerists. His book has an exhaustive list of examples of this phenomenon.

A resident of California, Hanson sees what is happening in California as a blueprint for what could happen across the nation. He says that the homeless rate in California is the highest in the nation and yet it also has the highest number of millionaires. He call’s out liberal colleges and universities for perpetuating the socialist ideal. He also warns of the lies and propaganda of the Chinese regime. He specifically mentions the inability to discover the origins of COVID-19. He says China has sent academics and its own operatives to American campuses in search of civilian and military expertise. Before the pandemic, no one would have questioned the loyalties of a number of foreign and native-born scientists at work at US universities and research centers who were either dual citizens or resident aliens or enjoyed shared appointments at Chinese universities that were often undisclosed to their American employers. “To do so would earn one the slur of racist, xenophobe, or McCarthyite.”

Hanson has analyzed and synthesized the last two thousand years of human existence on the planet and has shown why the word “citizen” is such a profound and important designation. He warns that we must restore the primacy of the American citizen because it is essential to the preservation of the American republic itself.

Conservative book critics are generous in their praise. Mark Levin, a noted historian and constitutional expert said, “The Dying Citizen is essential reading for any American who cares about the fate of our nation.” Representative Devin Nunes said, “In The Dying Citizen, Victor Davis Hanson shows once again why he is America’s premier scholar, writer, and political observer. Drawing on his training as a classicist, and clearly informed by his deep personal experience living and farming in California’s San Joaquin Valley, Hanson has written a tour de force on the history, rights, and responsibilities of modern citizenship, and the galaxy of forces that are undermining the concept of American citizenship today. Immensely enlightening but also deeply unsettling. The book is a wake-up call for our countrymen who want to preserve the American ideal for future generation.”

