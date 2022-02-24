Short Shorts & Booty Shorts: What’s the Difference?

You hear booty shorts, and you hear short shorts. They have always seemed like the same thing to you, so you have used them interchangeably. I mean, what’s the difference? They are both short and meant to show more legs and booty. Well, that may be true, there is a difference between short shorts and booty shorts, and once you know the difference, you will never think of them as the same thing again. You may even say goodbye to short shorts altogether and even forget they exist. Because once you try booty shorts, you won’t go back to old-school short shorts. Trust me; you just won’t.

Booty Shorts Built for Comfort

Booty shorts come out on top over short shorts specifically designed for the ultimate comfort experience. They have a high-waisted elastic band, so you don’t have to keep pulling them back up when you bend over. Also, the material is made out of a micro modal that gives more spandex and flexible fit than short shorts. Short shorts are not form-fitting like booty shorts, and the material is typically a cotton blend. The booty shorts micro modal allows for a flexible bend necessary for movement throughout your day without your shorts riding up and becoming extremely uncomfortable. Wearing short shorts is just asking for a front or backside wedgie since the shorts are loose and not form-fitting, allowing for material to ride up and create those annoying wedgies that are awkward to remove in public. Booty shorts give you comfort all day without having to adjust them constantly, as you do with short shorts.

Booty Shorts are Breathable

Another reason why micro modal is better with booty shorts than a standard cotton blend with short shorts is because this material is best suited for airflow in your private area, keeping moisture far away. No one likes to feel sweaty and itchy down there. Micromodal for booty shorts is sustainably sourced in the U.S. from Beech trees. The material is also blended with some Lycra, allowing the stretch and comfort we already discussed. With booty shorts being moisture-wicking, you can go throughout your day feeling more clean and confident than you would in short shorts, which aren’t designed for the ultimate breathing experience down under.

Booty Shorts Can Be an Undergarment

Because booty shorts provide that streamlined fit, unlike short shorts, they can be worn under clothing and go completely unnoticed. In addition, you can wear booty shorts under tight pants such as jeans because the front seams are only on the outside of the booty shorts to hold their structure. This means you won’t have those annoying panty lines that everyone despises when wearing undergarments. One of the great things about booty shorts is that you can have the best of both worlds by being able to wear something under your pants with no lines that are also super comfortable for your long days in the office, shopping, or simply running errands.

You can also wear booty shorts under dresses or skirts to provide that little bit of coverage necessary for confidence. Gone are the days you have to worry about a random gust of wind or holding back at the club on the dance floor. The snug fit hides them under that tight dress you bought for Saturday night. With short shorts, you don’t have the luxury of wearing them under clothing. They are too bulky, making it evident that you are wearing something under your tight pants, skirt, or dress that you shouldn’t be wearing.

Booty shorts Are Great for Activity

Benefits are added to the ones listed above of micro modal that make up booty shorts. This material also is super durable. With comfort, flexibility, breathability, and durability, they are great for your active moments throughout your day or your week. Consider booty shorts for the gym or a two-mile hike to your favorite lookout. With short shorts, activity is limited due to the loose fit and limited coverage. That squat or lunge might reveal a little more than you intended at the gym for all to see. With booty shorts, you don’t have to worry about that. Get all your squats, lunges, and crunches in without worrying about revealing what is sacred. You have the perfect balance of coverage, yet you can still show off that sexy booty of yours that you have been working hard on throughout those winter months.

Booty Shorts Emphasize the Goods

If you are going to wear shorter shorts, you want to make the most of them. Short shorts may have been a good option once upon a time, but booty shorts revolutionized the booty game. You have been working hard for years to keep that booty in top shape. Therefore, you deserve shorts that show off all of your hard work. Booty shorts are designed to accentuate your bottom and stellar thighs, making them a perfect standalone option. You can wear them out as you run all of your errands and know you are turning heads everywhere you go. They are also ideal for when you have a night in with your significant other, and you want to look sexy yet feel comfortable as you lounge on the couch and pop in a movie. Although short shorts can be worn for all of these activities, they do not do the same as booty shorts when emphasizing the goods. They may be shorts like booty shorts, but they are not hugging the booty and thighs as the booty shorts do. They are typically not high-waisted, leaving your love handles in a weird place. Booty shorts are the way to go if you are looking to highlight the beautiful body parts of women.

Booty Shorts are Not Short Shorts

Although they may sound like they would be the same, booty shorts and short shorts are different. Booty shorts have a more flexible and comfortable material that is form-fitting to emphasize all good parts. Short shorts are not built for that and will not provide the same confident feelings that booty shorts give you. So you no longer have to go around thinking they are the same thing, missing on booty shorts that are designed for women’s bodies and the superior comfortable experience.