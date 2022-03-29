Bob Barnes receives Lehi Legacy honor

Former Lehi High School coach and player Bob Barnes was honored as this year’s Lehi Legacy award recipient at the Pioneer boys basketball banquet on March 29.

The presenter was Ken Wagner, who coached Barnes and his teammates to 2A state titles in 1981 and 1983 and later coached Barnes during his collegiate career at Dixie State.

As a player, Barnes was a state co-MVP with Jeff Burningham when the Pioneers won the championship in 1983. He was named to the All-State 2nd Team the previous year and accomplished marks that still appear in the program’s records list.

He later returned to his alma mater as a teacher and coach and is presently a counselor at the school. Check out the full story in the April 14 issue of the Lehi Free Press.