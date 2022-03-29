Connect with us

Lehi People

Bob Barnes receives Lehi Legacy honor

Lehi People

Honoring the “Hello Girls” of World War I

Lehi People

Meadow Elementary teacher named finalist for national award

Lehi People

LHS student earns national archery title

Lehi People

Local author pledges book royalties to help Ukraine

Lehi People

Skyridge senior wins and wins

Lehi People

Lehi’s Adamson touts travel and tourism in Utah County

Lehi People

Lehi Seamstress sews seeds of service

Lehi People

A Lehi love story: Rex and Mary Price

Lehi People

Lehi High School senior nominated for Presidential Scholarship

Lehi People

Bob Barnes receives Lehi Legacy honor

Published

5 hours ago

on

Former Lehi High School coach and player Bob Barnes was honored as this year’s Lehi Legacy award recipient at the Pioneer boys basketball banquet on March 29.

The presenter was Ken Wagner, who coached Barnes and his teammates to 2A state titles in 1981 and 1983 and later coached Barnes during his collegiate career at Dixie State.

As a player, Barnes was a state co-MVP with Jeff Burningham when the Pioneers won the championship in 1983. He was named to the All-State 2nd Team the previous year and accomplished marks that still appear in the program’s records list.

He later returned to his alma mater as a teacher and coach and is presently a counselor at the school. Check out the full story in the April 14 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *