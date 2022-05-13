A Beginner’s Guide to Blockchain Analytics

Nearly 7,000 people have lost over $80 million by investing in crypto through scammers between October 2020 and March 2021. While crypto scams are common, financial institutions have another risk to consider: illicit activity.

To protect crypto business transactions from financial crime, blockchain analytics exists. Through these providers, businesses and institutions can remain compliant when trading.

Keep reading to learn the details of blockchain analytics.

What Is Blockchain Analytics?

Blockchain analytics refers to tracking information related to cryptocurrency or blockchain. A quick example would be Bitcoin transaction tracking.

Tracking the movement of various financial assets is a difficult task that involves data science. Blockchain analytics is promising because blockchain digital data has a higher resolution than other types of data.

Data science is still growing to help companies benefit from data analytics.

This process focuses on mitigating the risk of these illicit transactions among others:

Money laundering

Fraud

Terrorist financing

Drug smuggling

Private companies scrape public blockchain data to catch these things.

Crypto transactions are carried out anonymously. Blockchain analytics companies provide data needed to match a transaction with a company or person.

How does it work and what’s the importance? We discuss both below.

How Does It Work?

Blockchain analytics providers will use public data to tie crypto wallets to criminal behavior.

Transactions are always carried out using a crypto wallet. When a crypto wallet transaction is made, the data stays on the blockchain forever. It cannot be erased or altered.

Blockchain analytics look for signifiers such as a wallet that was once linked to illicit transactions. Red flags are identified through the following indicators:

Transaction type

Anonymity

Senders and recipients

Transaction pattern

Geographical risks

Source of funds

If a wallet has these indicators, it is flagged and given a risk score.

If further investigation is necessary, the analytics provider will forward the information to law enforcement. Authorities can then match an identity with the anonymous wallet through a Suspicious Activity Report (SAR).

Collecting illicit transaction data is a continuous process. If you want to buy crypto in a legal environment, blockchain analytics is the key.

The Importance of Blockchain Analytics

Everyone who uses the crypto-asset market must remain compliant. Blockchain analytics providers can help individuals and financial institutions do this.

Compliance departments can identify fraud and illegal activity with blockchain analytics. Companies can protect themselves from risk and increase trust within the system.

Other benefits of blockchain analytics are:

Control of data sharing

Data monetization

Improved data security

Streamlined data access

Fraud prevention

Improved data quality

Multiple cryptocurrency transactions are monitored through analytics, not just Bitcoin. Bitcoin is the most popular coin, but not the only one used. To truly scrape data, all altcoins need monitoring as well.

Detecting fraud is easier through the blockchain. Financial institutions don’t have to rely on past data. Instead, they can detect suspicious patterns in real time.

The Impact of Blockchain Technology

Blockchain technology has already made an impact on analytics. While companies are still learning the ins and outs of crypto investing, blockchain analytics can aid in preventing fraud and illegal behavior.

Data is secure on the blockchain and can be accessed by the public. A blockchain analytics provider will use this data to spot red flags.

