Is Billboard Advertising Still Worth It?

People are visual consumers. Digital marketing revolutionized the way we do marketing, making audience-specific ads. Sometimes, nothing beats traditional print marketing.

Picture this. You’re driving down the highway making your way downtown – or homebound – when you see an alluring visual billboard that piques your interest. A feast for the eyes, let’s say. And that image, although seen for a mere few seconds, stays with you again and again as you repeat your daily commute. Eventually, you may search for the product or business advertised, but even if you don’t, at the very least, you’ll remember it.

That’s the power of billboard advertising and a mark of how just a few seconds can have a lasting impact in small but effective, doses.

Billboard advertising helps to build or reinforce brand awareness.

But highways don’t discriminate—everyone from the scrambling soccer mom and fast-and-furious executive to the newly-minted teen driver.

That’s also the beauty of it, though. With over 27 million licensed drivers behind the wheel and more than 2 billion billboards across the country, your message will appear in front of the ideal consumer’s eyes. That’s incredibly helpful, especially given that a reinforced image or brand awareness plays an important, if not definitive, role in a consumer’s purchase-making decision.

Billboard advertising is a tried and tested effort.

To say that billboard advertising is a thing of the past is a severe misconception and an underestimation of their impact. Remember the onset of digital publishing? When print media like books, newspapers, and magazines were rumored to be a thing of the past? The same can be said of billboard marketing. It’s a tried and tested medium that’s here to stay.

Like any well-thought out marketing strategy, billboard marketing can be a great supplement to or standalone feature of any campaign. They’re not just for highways either.

Bulletins, murals, posters, and wallscapes are just some of the billboard varieties that can be implemented and installed to catch the glancing eyes of pedestrians. What’s more is that billboard advertising can also be digital. Times Square alone, a digital billboard advertising mecca and home to more than 3,000 enveloping billboards, welcomes approximately 125,000 daily visitors. It’s safe to say that billboard advertising is here to stay.

Billboard advertising doesn’t have to be passive

Time Square demonstrates the power of billboard advertising in that part of its allure to tourists is the attractive photo-ops and flashy ads that have come to dominate its landscape. You’re probably thinking, “Times Square is a very specific example.” And while that may be correct, it also demonstrates the power of interactive advertising.

While you probably don’t want drivers interacting with billboards in real-time, pedestrian-targeted bulletins, murals, posters, wallscapes, and digital billboards lend themselves to great interactive potential. Likewise, brand specific photo-ops, hash-tag challenges, QR codes, and other interactive features can be appealing to your specific target audiences and be incredibly helpful in establishing brand awareness. Long gone are the days when advertisers spoke only to consumers. The discourse is much more like a back-and-forth conversation between consumers and brands. And once you’ve engaged a potential consumer in conversation, you’re already a step ahead of the competition.

Is billboard advertising worth it?

Determining billboard advertising’s ROI depends on your overall marketing strategy. Any marketing effort carries risk.

The cost of billboard advertising can vary greatly and be dependent on several factors that include but are not limited to location, time, and design. However, like the real estate market, desirable locations with high traffic volumes and trendy places of interest – i.e., Times Square – will yield a threshold cost that can quickly enter the six-figure territory.

Generally speaking; however, billboard advertising can be one of the most cost-effective forms of advertising. But before deciding to shell out cash to burn, you can ensure that your billboard advertising campaign is successful by following the following tips:

Tell a story

The most effective ads tell a short and straightforward story. It’s got to bring in the viewer fast and relate to some aspect of their lives. Spending the time to consider your brand’s messaging is crucial to the success of the final product’s impact.

Keep the design simple.

The best ads for billboard advertising are streamlined and simplified, capable of

telling a story with a powerful image and few words. A simple design will also keep costs lower so you can dedicate your valuable resources to other parts of the process.

Feature a call to action

Sure, a great story and design can be appealing, but if you don’t feature a call to

action for a potential consumer, you’re leaving behind a potential customer. More than enchanting the viewer, a successful billboard advertisement has to influence a consumer to take action to research your brand or product.

So there you have it. Is billboard advertising still worth it in this day and age? You bet it is. It’s a tried and tested marketing effort that will continue to evolve and change as time goes on. With more than 7 billion people on earth, there’s a guarantee your message will get in front of people. The only question to ask yourself now is, “What message does my brand or product want to convey?”