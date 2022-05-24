What to Expect When You Hire a Content Writer

Content is King. With the rise of social media in the last ten years, it’s more important than ever to constantly pump out content to engage customers and clients with your business/brand. The fantastic thing about content creation is that it is much more affordable than more traditional marketing methods. However, having to curate new content consistently can quickly become stressful, especially for smaller companies when the employees are stretched a little too thin, to begin with. This is when hiring a content creation agency can be a painless solution. Unlike hiring a new employee, which can be costly and tedious, working with a content creation agency allows you to be sure you are getting the best quality for your money while developing engaging content for your customers and clients.

Hiring A New Writer

Finding a new employee who perfectly fits your company’s needs can take a long time. First, you have to comb through all the resumes. Then, you must set aside the time to interview all the candidates. The interview process can also go for multiple rounds. All this time, you are still stretched too thin and you and your employees are juggling their everyday tasks with the added pressure of pumping out content. Plus, once you do find a writer you like there is the process of negotiating pay and benefits. Taking on another full-time employee can be very costly. Finding a content creator and writer to work in-house for larger companies and brands may be a great solution. But, for smaller brands, this could cost you a lot of time and money.

Why Not Hire Freelance?

There are a lot of freelance copywriters out there, and for some tiny businesses, they may be a good fit. Freelance copywriters tend to be less expensive, but cheap isn’t always good. When you hire freelance, you are hiring a one-person show. Usually, freelancers have to take on more than one client to be able to keep their prices low. This means that, as you have been, they are juggling multiple projects for multiple brands all at once. This can cause you to have a poor return on investment since the quality of the work they do for you may suffer. There are fabulous freelancers, but finding them can take just as much time as hiring a new employee. Plus, since they do all the writing themselves, there isn’t someone to pick up the slack if they take a vacation or become sick.

Why You Should Work with a Content Creation Agency

Find the best writers for your brand while retaining quality and affordability by working with a content creation agency. These agencies provide a variety of services, depending on which you choose, and can include: research, topic planning, creating social media collateral, writing social media copy, building out a website, social media management, and interaction, company and client emails, blog posts, and potentially even video editing. Of course, you’ll have to do some research between different agencies to determine which offers the best services to fit your needs. However, it is a much quicker solution than jumping through the hoops of hiring internally, and you avoid the extra costs of taking on a full-time employee.

While working with an agency does tend to cost more than working with a freelancer, you will have the peace of mind that you are getting the best quality out of your investment. Also, since you are hiring an agency rather than an individual, you can expect the content to come back on time. Finally, deadlines can always be met since the agency will have a group of employees working on your brand.

You’ve Hired an Agency: What Now?

Now that you’ve done the work and found the agency that is the best fit for your brand, it’s time to make sure they have all the information they need to craft the perfect content for you. As you work with them, make sure to communicate all of your expectations. Also, be open to their suggestions. You hired the agency to create the copy for you, so as they get a sense of your brand let them be creative and find new ways to engage with your clients. Finally, make sure to take the time and make clear what you expect from them in terms of deliverables from week to week: whether that be blog posts, emails, social media content, or web development. Then, now that they are working towards building out your content online, you can sit back and relax and do all the things you were supposed to be doing in the first place.