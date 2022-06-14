6 Qualities of a Corporate Gift

For those unfamiliar with the term, corporate gifting is when your company offers a thoughtful and appropriate gift to customers, prospects, and employees with no upfront expectations of anything in return. Although the hope is that the action pays off in the long term, it’s not expected by the giver. With corporate gifting, you build a strong rapport and establish goodwill with the recipients of the perfect gift. A meaningful gift that leaves a lasting impression can motivate employees, increase customer loyalty, push prospects one step closer toward being clients, and more. Not sure what the perfect gift maybe? There are many gifts to give, but you want to consider what you give your employees, clients, and prospects. Here are a few qualities to keep in mind when searching for the perfect corporate gift:

Fits your budget

Budget plays a huge role in the outcome of any business decision. The budget made available for corporate gifting is no different. As mentioned earlier, corporate gifting brings about many benefits, and businesses should not hesitate to spend on gifts. Offering an assistance of poor quality can seriously harm the company’s image and may even affect the equity. On the other hand, a costly gift may cause discomfort and raise a few flags for the receiver. It might even be subject to serious legal issues in a few cases. However, organizations should remember gifting is not merely about how expensive the gift is. Instead, a high level of priority should be given to the gift idea and the impact it brings.

Is effortlessly customizable

Not everyone has the same tastes and preferences. In other words, few gifts might not be appropriate for everyone, especially when gifting snacks and beverages. That is why most corporate gifting companies offer a wide range of options to choose from and allow a fair bit of customization based on age, allergies, dietary restrictions etc. Therefore, when looking for a company to source your corporate gift from, consider companies that allow you to cater to specific clients and employees. You will, however, need to provide the correct information regarding any potential dietary restrictions of your clients and employees to the manufacturer/vendor of your choice, so make sure this is information that you have on hand.

Makes employees feel valued

Your workers want to feel valued for their hard work. That’s all anybody wants. This desire to feel appreciated is fundamental human nature and psychology. Think about how good you feel when you get a much-needed pat on the back! Recognition of a job well done is often the nectar of sustained success. The exchange of gifts has been proven to increase referrals, grow collaboration, boost business activity, and multiply returns on investment. A thoughtful gift does not merely possess materialistic value but is the extra mile the person is willing to take. This makes the receiver want to repay the person in a manner that benefits the organization.

Don’t cross boundaries

There are unspoken rules and boundaries with corporate gifting. Navigating them can make you feel like you’re the captain of a rudderless ship. It’s even harder because those gifts must be personal without being too intimate. For instance, pieces of jewelry or bottles of booze are both slippery slopes, depending on who the gifts are for. Buying the perfect corporate gift means you need to know the recipient. It might be easier with employees–you see them daily. However, more due diligence is required for prospects and clients. Otherwise, you’ll send a meaningless trinket that offers no lasting impression while draining your finances. That’s good for nobody.

Is relevant to your industry

For clients and prospects, knowing the industry can help you buy the best gift. Or keep you from buying the wrong gift. For instance, you wouldn’t want to send a health professional a box of cigars. And you wouldn’t want to send a gym general manager a gift certificate to McDonald’s.

Gift is event appropriate.

An occasion can dictate the type of gift you purchase. Sometimes going big is more appropriate, while other times, a small gesture can make an equally massive impact. You might all be excited about the holiday spirit, gifts, and Christmas trees. However, remember that not everyone celebrates Holidays the way you do. Few might celebrate other festivals due to differences in beliefs. On the other hand, few might be against all sorts of fun or celebration. So it is essential to be sensitive and remember the difference in faiths while deciding on holiday gifts.