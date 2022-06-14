Customize Your Outgoing Mail with 5 Smart Tips

When it comes to a business’ brand, it’s important to pour into the details. How a brand portrays itself contributes to its ability to gain visibility, build its base, and bring in business. This is why it’s imperative to ensure your business’ branding is up to par in every area of outreach. From custom mailer boxes to one-piece folders, showcasing your brand in every form of communication is crucial to growing and maintaining your presence. Whether sending merchandise or reaching out to clients, customizing your outgoing mail in a way that works for your brand can catapult you to success. Keep reading for five smart tips on how to make it happen.

Choose the Right Type

Deciding on the proper packaging to use when sending outgoing mail is crucial not just for your business’ image but also for your business’ wallet. Choosing the wrong size or shape package to send your items can result in damaged items, and you may end up overspending on excess materials. To dodge this mistake, take a good look at what you are going to send and determine which packaging will be best at safely and securely delivering your contents. Sending some company merch? A small mailer box works well. How about items in bulk? A large shipping box will do the job. Documents that need signing are secured neatly with a one piece folder, and landscape portraits are held in place with triangle mailer boxes. Again, it’s all about the details, and this very essential detail will get you far.

Sustainability Matters

The appearance of your outgoing mail is critical, but when it comes to packaging, what’s on the inside counts just as much. Making sure that your outgoing boxes protect and sustain the contents is imperative to ensuring the receiver has a pleasant experience with your brand. For example, if you are sending a company thermos, you can include a partial compartment inside the box to cradle the thermos itself. Or, for make-up and pocket mirrors, create a paper display stand to show off the precious cargo in the most appealing light. When the packaging supports the product, the product stands out even more.

Catch the Eye

A dull box for a package just won’t cut it anymore. Plain packaging is uninteresting, does not command attention, and does a disservice to your business. A lack of creativity can leave your audience feeling empty and detached from your brand and also shows that a lack of thought was put into the presentation overall. But even a dash of color can turn this around. With your brand in mind, add creative elements that embody your business. Aside from brand colors, consider adding shapes, characters, and graphics to make your package notable. With this, incorporate important written info into the box’s design, such as listing the contents of the box or including a ‘Thank You’ note to customers.

Stick to the Brand

When putting together a box worthy of representing your business, ensure your branded creativity covers as many surfaces as possible. This is your brand’s opportunity to take up space! Whether placing the logo on the inside lid of the mailer box or using branded tape to hold the box together, figure out a way to put your brand front and center at every turn. This does not mean your package must be busy or grand to be interesting. Continue to stick to creative decisions that make sense for your brand and use those to elevate your business’ image.

Make it Social

The Age of Social Media has affected how the world does everything. To best conduct business in this age, it’s essential to be represented offline and online. To bridge the gap between the two, you must get the word out! Let people know that you have social media and are eager to connect with them. Place your social media tags on envelopes, triangle document mailers, and the product itself if you can. But don’t stop there—include a call-to-action to reel their attention. Create branded messaging that tells your audience to like you on Facebook or follow you on Twitter. Or, to further maximize interaction, ask them to take a picture with their new product and tag your business on Instagram. After all, sharing is caring.

Details can be daunting, but knowing your business needs can help you make the best branding decisions possible. The brand carries the business’ public image, so make the customization choices that will bring your business to the forefront—size, box type, presentation, and all. Figuring out the best way to present your brand (even when mailing) will make your business stand out to your audience and beyond.