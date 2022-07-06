What’s the Difference Between a Pergola and an Awning?

Adding a pergola or awning to your home will bring many benefits, from providing extra shade to creating a beautiful outdoor living space.

When it comes to adding some protection from the sun or rain, you might be wondering what the difference is between a pergola and an awning.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key differences between these two popular outdoor structures:

Pergola

A pergola is an open-air structure typically made from vinyl, wood or metal beams.

Advertisement

They are often used to create an outdoor living space or garden area and can be covered with climbing plants or vines to provide additional shade.

A pergola can be a wonderful addition to your home, but it will not provide much protection from the elements.

Awning

An awning is a type of canopy that is attached to the side of a building.

Awnings are often made from canvas or other waterproof fabric and can be used to provide shade or protection from the rain.

Awnings are a great way to create an outdoor living space, and they can be retracted or opened to let in the sun when you want.

Advertisement

Which is Best

So, when it comes to choosing between a pergola or an awning, it really comes down to your personal preferences and what you plan to use the structure for.

If you’re looking for a more permanent solution, then a pergola might be the better option. However, if you need something that can be easily retracted or moved, an awning might be the better choice.

When installing a pergola or awning, make sure to take measurements and consider your budget before making a final decision. Keep in mind your style preferences as well as the climate in your area to help you make the best choice for your home.

Whichever you choose, you’re sure to enjoy your outdoor living space that much more!