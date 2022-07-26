5 Things to Know About Using CBD Products in Utah

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a chemical component derived from the cannabis Sativa plant. One specific form of CBD is legal in Utah for medical reasons. Recreational use of marijuana remains illegal. However, THC CBD oil is legal and derived from Indian hemp because it contains less than 0.3% THC. Industrial hemp CBD ensures you get all the beneficial aspects of CBD without experiencing the psychoactive effects of THC. Here are five things to know about using CBD products in Utah.

1. Covered Conditions

There are specific medical conditions whose treatment is allowed to include CBD. These include cancer, Alzheimer’s, epilepsy, Crohn’s disease, HIV/AIDS, and autism. A licensed therapist should monitor other conditions requiring CBD treatment, such as PTSD. CBD can also be used when traditional treatment methods do not work when treating nausea, extreme pain, or a condition resulting in hospice care. The Compassionate Use Board should approve any other condition.

2. Possession Limits

Utah has laws limiting the possession of CBD. Patients using CBD treatment should not exceed a one-month supply of CBD depending on the dosage amount prescribed by their doctor or state-licensed pharmacist. Other than the prescription, possession of CBD should not exceed four ounces of flower or 20grams of THC. Patients requiring CBD treatment are not allowed to grow their medical cannabis.

3. Allowable Forms and Ingestion

Edible products like candies, brownies, and cookies are prohibited as well as smoking cannabis. However, medical cannabis can be vaped where applicable. Other ingestion methods and acceptable forms of CBD are liquid suspensions, capsules, tablets, gelatinous cubes, concentrated oil, and wax. Flower can be packaged in an opaque, tamper-evident, and resistant vessel. The container should not hold more than 10% weight indicated on the package during packaging.

Advertisement

4. Permitted Prescribers

To prescribe CBD in Utah, you should be registered with the Utah Department of Health. To qualify for the registration, you should be a licensed practitioner in Utah. You should be a medical doctor, advanced practice registered nurse or osteopathic physician. You should also carry out the proper continuing medical education course to authorize you to prescribe Schedule II drugs. If you meet all the criteria, you pay a fee of $300 for the registration process.

5. Legal Obtaining Process

For a person to legally obtain CBD, you must acquire a Medical Cannabis Card. These cards are only available for Utah residents with one qualifying condition stipulated in the covered conditions list. You must also have a one-on-one consultation with a licensed practitioner to certify your eligibility for Medical Cannabis Card. After paying the application fee, the Utah Health Department will verify your application and either deny or approve it.

After approval, you can only obtain CBD from the authorized pharmacies within six months, after which the card expires. You will need to renew your card every six months. Failure to follow this process, possession, or sale of marijuana outside the approved premises is considered a felony by the state of Utah.