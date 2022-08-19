5 Interesting Facts to Know About Grain Production in Utah

In the U.S, grain production is a significant economic activity. Barley, oats, and wheat are among the principal food grains cultivated. Among the most popularly cultivated grain is wheat. Popular wheat variants include winter wheat, spring wheat, and durum wheat. While Utah experiences a semi-arid climate, farmers have long managed to grow plenty of grain. There are several interesting facts about grain production in Utah.

1- Where is the Best Farmland in Utah?

Most of this state’s cultivated dry lands are on the northern side. Box Elder and Wasatch Front are the significant farming regions in Utah. Most grain farms are along the Wasatch Front, a thin portion of land spanning roughly 160 kilometers from both sides of Salt Lake City. Additionally, the most suitable soils are located here. It’s still quite unfortunate that massive amounts of land in Utah are being set aside for road expansion and real estate development.

2- Farm and Cropland

Utah boasts of acreage of roughly 52,696,960. Of all this land, 63.1% is owned by the government. The majority of it gets utilized for grazing livestock. The Forest Service manages roughly 8,192,980 acres of land. When it comes to arable farmland, only 10,811,604 acres are available.

3- Grain Farming Practices

Utah enjoys a semi-arid climate which is not the most ideal for grain farming. Farmers have widely adopted dry farming practices to get the most output. Dry farming involves economically producing viable crops on lands that receive little rain without carrying out irrigation.

This farming involves the most extensive moisture conservation by growing drought-resistant grain like wheat, barley, and oats. To take advantage of increased rainfall, dry farmland is located at higher elevations or on the valley’s margins.

4- Climate

Public knowledge is that Utah is among the driest states in the U.S. Dry climate is often associated with droughts. While droughts are tough to predict, Utah has been experiencing frequent droughts, and the pattern is not likely to stop anytime soon. Utah’s weather conditions tend to go from one extreme to another within short periods. Thus, investing in drought-resistant crops and carrying out crop rotation or irrigation management is advisable.

5- Grains Grown in Utah

With the increased adoption of dry farming practices, Utah’s farmers significantly grew crops like wheat, corn, barley, and oats. Wheat is Utah’s most heavily produced crop, and rightfully so. Wheat in Utah boasts of having the highest value per unit bulk. Winterkill handles other types of grain not doing well during the winter.

Wheat production stands out in Utah because farmers cultivate spring and winter wheat. Over three-quarters of the net winter wheat crop is grown on dry farms. Should winterkill be extensive, more spring wheat is grown. Grains like oats are commonly grown and utilized for feed.

While Utah is among the driest States in the U.S, it boasts of relatively high agricultural production. Grain farming has grown in Utah thanks to scientific evolution. Farmers are not only embracing new farming techniques but also new grain variants.