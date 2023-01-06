JINYA Ramen Bar to open in Lehi

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

LEHI, Utah (Jan. 2, 2023) – JINYA Ramen Bar is introducing “real ramen culture” to Lehi starting Monday, Jan. 9, with its newest location at 3725 N. Thanksgiving Way next to Silicon Slopes’ headquarters, near Thanksgiving Point.

“We’re excited to be in such a lively part of the city with our newest location so close to all of the economic development in the area,” said JINYA Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “We look forward to serving our savory ramen bowls to Lehi residents and all the visitors that flock to Salt Lake City.”

Guests will want to get there early for the grand opening on Jan. 9 because the first 50 guests in line at lunch and dinner will receive a FREE ramen bowl. Guests can choose from more than a dozen acclaimed ramen dishes featuring a perfect balance of bold noodles with thick, rich broth, slowly simmered for 20 hours.

Lehi’s JINYA Ramen Bar will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. This debut will mark the first JINYA Ramen Bar location in Lehi, the third in Utah – all in the Salt Lake City area – and the 49th systemwide. 

“At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned poached egg to shrimp wanton,” boasts the company website. 

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2022 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has nearly 50 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement.

