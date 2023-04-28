Hutchings Museum hosting an IMAX movie screening of Kumari | A Father’s Dream tonight

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

LEHI, Utah, April 26, 2023Hutchings Museum Institute invites the public to attend a special movie screening of Kumari | A Father’s Dream. The movie is the story of Jagat Lama’s promise to his dying father to bring medical care to their Nepal home of Kumari. Watch the Trailer.

The screening is Free, but requires registration: https://johnhutchingsmuseum.org/kumari-film-screening-april-28-2023/

  • When: Friday, April 28th, 2023 (7:00 pm)
  • Where: IMAX Theater at Thanksgiving Point

“This is a wonderful story of a man’s efforts to improve the conditions of his community,” said Daniela Larsen, executive director of the Hutchings Museum Institute. “Jagat has been the Sherpa for Hutchings Everest expeditions, and in November will again be the Sherpa for our Everest Expedition which will support Jagat’s work in Kumari.”

Deep in rural Nepal, a group of childhood friends channel their resources and energy into fulfilling Jagat Lama’s promise to his dying father; to bring medical care to their home of Kumari. Led by Jagat, the team begins developing a self-sustaining community centered around many of the region’s firsts: basic electricity, a women’s skill center, a local school, a working community farm, and a medical hospital.
Less than 2 years later, a massive earthquake hits Nepal, destroying the community’s progress. Wrestling with the continued challenges, Jagat wonders if his promise to his father is slipping out of reach.

