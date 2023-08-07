Candace Rivera battles human trafficking with EXITUS

EXITUS is a Lehi-based non-profit organization fighting to end the human trafficking crisis. Its mission can be summarized in a single word: “freedom.”

Most people are unaware that one in 200 individuals worldwideare exploited or enslaved every day. Within US borders, 800,000 children go missing every year. EXITUS provides survivors of trafficking with sustainable pathways that are designed for long-term healing and success.

There are many misconceptions about trafficking. Human trafficking is not just about what is portrayed in movies such as the 2008 action-adventure film, “Taken.” It is a global problem that involves the exploitation of people for profit through the means of force, fraud, or coercion.

According to the Utah Women & Leadership Project, “despite public perceptions that human trafficking is only an international problem, it occurs in the United States and even within urban and rural areas of Utah.”

Trafficking is omnipresent within our own state and local communities whether we recognize it or not. In Utah, the Asian Association of Utah (AAU), which serves survivors of all ethnicities, saw a 39 percent increase in clients served in their Trafficking in Persons Program between 2018 and 2020.

According to a public report, their program “served 251 human trafficking victims in the years 2019 and 2020 combined. In 2020, 68 percent of those served were female, 81 percent wereadults, 51 percent were foreign nationals, and 49 percent wereUS citizens or legal permanent residents.

“Half of our clients were victims/survivors of sex trafficking, 46percent were involved in labor trafficking, and four percentcombined sex and labor trafficking,” the AAU report said.“Utah’s top sex trafficking settings are hotels, public streets, and massage parlors. Utah’s top labor trafficking settings are hotels, restaurants, and places in which animal husbandry is practiced.”

Candace Rivera is the CEO and founder of EXITUS, whichassists with domestic trafficking cases in Utah and nationwide.

Rivera has worked with such cases for more than 10 years. The team members of EXITUS have decades of combined experience that leads them to successful outcomes with survivors of trafficking. EXITUS was founded by Rivera after working on a pro bono case helping an international 14-year-old girl who was taken from her mother and trafficked.

The girl’s mother was never able to find her after she went missing and disappeared herself during the search. Rivera was greatly impacted by this young victim. “I didn’t really understand what trafficking was and how it can destroy lives,” said Rivera.

“But I saw this 14-year-old survivor in front of me and she had been through so much. That is when I made the decision to do this work. I want to be able to tell the mother of this young girl, someday, on the other side, ‘I saw your daughter, and she was important,’” said Rivera.

This is how EXITUS began, Rivera felt she had a mission. “I knew the reality of trafficking and thought, ‘What am I going to do about it?’”

Rivera said, “The services most needed by survivors in Utah are housing, case management, legal services, medical/dental assistance, food and basic needs, substance abuse treatment, and mental health services.”

EXITUS offers healing and substantial after-care treatment for trafficking survivors. They use a relationship-based approach by focusing on building trust with each survivor.

The organization provides safe housing for those that have escaped the trauma and pain of trafficking. EXITUS has partnered with the private sector in Lehi and surrounding communities to provide basic services needed as well as case management services, immigration support, education, scholarships, and job and skills training. The care EXITUS givesis “holistic and collaborative,” said Rivera.

“Victims of trafficking are not just drug addicts who made bad choices, they are humans who have been victimized that need our help and care,” she said.

The outreach team of EXITUS provides mobile health care and resources, including supplies for survivors such as hygiene kits, yoga pants, even sports bras and shoes. “EXITUS is able to provide a wide array of assistance, thanks to donors,” said Rivera.

The EXITUS organization is based in Lehi City because it is “a great place for people to start over,’” said Rivera. She added, “Lehi is beautiful and is a great healing space. The community offers great resources that are easily accessible.

“There are many people, businesses and organizations in Lehi and Utah County that are willing to participate and offer hands-on assistance. The Lehi community is kind to survivors and accepts them with open arms,” she said.

Rivera wants residents of Lehi City to understand that “Utah is one of the worst states in the country for combating and contributing to after-care in human trafficking. Trafficking happens in Lehi and in every city across America. Trafficking is real and it takes on multiple forms,” she said.

“It is important to take time to educate yourselves and recognize the signs of trafficking,” she continued. “Do not be naïve and think that trafficking couldn’t happen in your community, because it does.”

Trafficking starts with grooming and befriending victims. Children are at great risk as potential victims because they are vulnerable. Perpetrators will establish an emotional connectionwith children for the purpose of exploiting that connection.

There are many ways parents can protect their children. Building and maintaining healthy relationships with children is vital. It is important to spend quality time together since children are vulnerable in part because they can at times feel lonely, depressed, or isolated.

“Our children are fighting one of the biggest challenges and battles online. Children are exposed to danger everyday when they are online,” Rivera said.

“As parents, we need to be vigilant about online safety. Traffickers are on every popular mobile and gaming app that children love. Don’t let your children download apps unless you are aware of what they are and how they work,” she said.

“It is important to understand exactly what children are doing online and give them strict guidelines. Parents should know what online games their children are playing and who they are playing with. They need to take the time to put safety settings on phones and make sure location services are turned off when posting on social media,” Rivera said.

She added, “As parents we need to be involved and talk about hard things with our children. Sharing our knowledge will keep them safe. If adults can gain a better understanding of the world children live in, risk can be prevented.

“I would rather have my own children be mad at me and alive than not mad at me and be with a stranger at risk,” said Rivera.

What can parents do if they are concerned that their child is being trafficked? Rivera said they can call the police or contact the Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or text ‘HELP’ OR ‘INFO’ to 233733.

If you see something suspicious, you can report a human trafficking tip to the Utah Attorney General’s office at (801) 200-3443.

The best way to join the fight to end human trafficking and support the cause of EXITUS is to become a volunteer or donate online at joinexitus.org. Additional information can be found on Instagram @joinexitus.

“This cause is important because we save lives every day,” Rivera said. “We see victims/survivors and remind them of their importance. When you look at statistics, these survivors shouldn’t be alive and that is why we do this work,” she concluded.