5 Essential Reasons You Should Consider Moving to Utah

Moving to a different state can be both intimidating and exciting. Everyone loves a change of scenery, but it can be tough to leave everything you know behind. However, the pros definitely outweigh the cons if you’re considering a move to the beautiful state of Utah. If your future plans include relocating to a different state, here are five reasons to seriously consider Utah.

1. Favorable Home Prices

In 2023, the housing market is relatively affordable, especially for people moving from coastal states. The average housing cost in Salt Lake City is pretty much on par with the rest of the nation, but prices tend to drop in the surrounding residential areas. If you’re okay with commuting or looking for more square footage for your growing family, Utah would be a safe bet compared to other states.

2. Outdoor Recreation

Being a humble state with roots in the Wild West, Utah offers a lot in terms of outdoor sports, and the fair climate makes it possible to be outside most of the time. With a variety of biomes from forests to wetlands to the high desert, this state is an outdoorsman’s paradise. Imagine being able to go skiing, camping, and kayaking without even having to leave your home state. Utah also has an astonishing five national parks within its borders, which is a lot for a medium-sized state. California and Alaska, the two largest states in the country, are the only ones that can boast more national parks than Utah.

3. Safety

In general, Utah is a very safe place to live. Not only are crime rates lower than the national average, they are also on the decline. The majority of crime that occurs in the state is property-related. This means that if you happen to become a victim of crime while living in Utah, it’s more likely to be something like vandalism or burglary rather than a violent assault. There are a few factors that can contribute to a low crime rate, such as a stable economy, a healthy job market, and affordable housing, all of which apply to Utah.

4. Infrastructure

Things tend to move smoothly in Utah compared to other, more populous states. Roads and highways are well-maintained, allowing residents easy access to every corner of the state. Public transportation, which includes a state-of-the-art light rail and award-winning bus system, is reliable and accessible. For avian travel, Salt Lake International Airport is a regional hub offering flights to a growing list of domestic and international destinations.

5. Education

Moving to Utah doesn’t just benefit the adults in your family. For the children in your life, Utah offers a public school system that consistently ranks highly in test scores and school safety. In terms of higher education, Brigham Young University, University of Utah, and Westminster University are excellent options for your college-bound youth, especially if they qualify for residential tuition.

Whether you’re relocating for work, school, or simply a new beginning, it’s necessary to evaluate all aspects of the place you’ll eventually call home. You and your family are sure to make a tremendous leap into your future if you choose to move to this state.