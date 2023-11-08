6 Cost-Effective Ways to Create an Outdoor Living Space in Utah

Creating an outdoor living space is essential for those who want to be able to enjoy their backyards and host gatherings with their friends and family. That being said, many outdoor living space projects are expensive endeavors that some can’t afford at this point in time. The good news? There are ways to bring your vision to life without breaking the bank. Let’s take a look at six cost-effective ways to create an outdoor living space in Utah.

1. Use Outdoor Fabric to Create Pillows

Patio pillows can be stellar pieces to add to your outdoor decor to add a pop of color and a touch of comfort. However, the fabric that most of these pillows are made from isn’t suitable for the extreme heat or the rain that they might encounter in Utah. The solution? Use outdoor fabric to fashion your own throw pillows for your backyard space.

2. Repurpose Old Wood Into New Decor or Furniture

If you’re skilled with your hands and have old wood and other items lying around, consider upcycling them. For example, you might be able to use old wood to build tables, benches, and other patio furniture that is substantially more expensive when purchased from a furniture store.

3. Collect Landscaping Rock for Your Outdoor Space

If you’re in Utah, you don’t have to pay an arm and a leg for the rock that you need to develop a high-quality outdoor space. In fact, all residents of Utah can collect landscaping rock from common-use areas or community pits. If you only need a small amount and have a permit, this can be a great way to develop that desert-style backyard living space you’re going for.

4. See If Anyone’s Giving Away Unwanted Outdoor Furniture

There are plenty of people getting rid of outdoor furniture and other items daily. Look online for people in Utah giving away free furniture, free decor, or even free dirt and rocks (if that’s applicable to your project). Websites can be excellent places to start looking for free items locally.

5. Spend Less and Get the Same Look With Pop-Up Patios and Walkways

You don’t need to spend a lot on materials to get a high-quality look in your outdoor living space. Instead, spring for cheaper alternatives that you can throw together to create a stylish cohesive look. Some ideas include cheaper wood walkways that you can roll out in your backyard, pop-up patio sets that can be grounded in place, and high-end wooden tables to serve as outdoor kitchen surfaces.

6. Remember, Faux or Low-Water Plants for the Win!

The dry and arid climate of Utah isn’t plant-friendly, but going for a more sparse look helps you save money anyway. Look into water-wise plants that require minimal care and can help you add life to your outdoor space. If you want a more traditional, green look, consider fake grass and plants that require even less care over time.

Advertisement

Creating an outdoor space can be expensive, but it’s more than possible to achieve on a budget. Use the tips above to carve out the perfect outdoor living space on your Utah property.