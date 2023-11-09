5 Interesting Laws That are Still in Place in Utah

The law is in place to keep people and property safe. Drinking alcohol and driving under the influence is illegal in every state, for example. On the flip side, some states allow vehicle passengers to have open alcoholic containers in a moving vehicle as long as the driver is sober. Many laws are the same across the board, but some states have a set of laws that are all their own. Some of the laws in effect in Utah are interesting, to say the least.

1- The Hands-On Handlebars Law

According to current Utah laws, anyone riding a bicycle or a moped must ride with both hands on the handlebars. The purpose of this law is to minimize distracted operation of any moving vehicle. The law also states that removing a hand from the handlebars for any purpose is forbidden. If you are caught riding a bike or moped in Utah without both hands on the wheel, you may be subject to a citation and/or a fine by law enforcement.

2- No Snowball Fights Law

This law is particular to the city of Provo, Utah, but not to any other city in the state. This municipal law states that snowball fights are prohibited. The law adds that throwing sticks, stones, and any other object that might be classified as a ‘missile’ is prohibited. The purpose of this law is to make sure the people of Provo are safe from injury from flying objects. While the law is in effect, it’s not one that the Provo police are strict about enforcing.

3- No Whale Hunting Laws

This law is particularly interesting in Utah, seeing as there is no coastline. Whales traditionally reside in salt water, and there is no salt water in Utah. Regardless of the lack of coastline, however, Utah law states that it is illegal to transport or remove whales from the state of Utah in any capacity.

4- Taking Skunks Is Not Illegal

Though taking a whale from the state of Utah is illegal, it’s not illegal to take a skunk. The law allows anyone with a need to take a skunk. There is no license required to take a skunk in the state of Utah. However, if you should take a skunk in Utah, it must be done responsibly and in consideration of other wildlife preservation laws in the state.

5- The Librarian Law

Typically, it’s against the law for just anyone to detain a suspected criminal. This law does apply to Utah librarians. Any librarian in the state can detain anyone they suspect of committing theft. The catch is that the theft doesn’t have to be committed on the library property. If a librarian suspects someone of stealing any material from the library, they have the freedom to detain that person while waiting for the proper authorities to arrive. Though legal to detain a suspected thief, many law enforcement officials prefer librarians leave the capture and detainment of criminals to law enforcement officials who are properly trained.

While these laws are unusual, if you find yourself in legal trouble regarding any type of law, it’s best to reach out to an experienced lawyer who can assist you.