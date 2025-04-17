Filing period for City Council and School Board candidates is quickly approaching

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

on

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

As the 2025 municipal election season approaches, Utah County residents interested in public service have several opportunities to step into leadership roles, and election winners will take office in January 2026. With mayoral, city council and school board positions open, here’s a guide to becoming a candidate in Utah County. 

The Declaration of Candidacy Filing Period runs June 2-6. Primary elections will be held on Aug. 12 and General Election Day is Nov. 4.

In Lehi City, two City Council seats and the Mayor’s seat will be on the ballot. Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson’s second term comes to a close this year, while council positions held by Chris Condie and Paul Hancock are also open.

These positions carry four-year terms beginning January 2026 and ending in December 2029. Candidates must be registered voters in Lehi and have resided in the city for at least 12 months. Candidates must file in person with the Lehi City recorder. Potential candidates should visit the city website, lehi-ut.gov, for a candidate information packet or email the city recorder at twilson@lehi-ut.gov.

School Board seats for the new Central school district are up for election to either three- or five-year terms, depending on the seat. Central area seats 1, 3, 4, and 7, covering parts of Lehi, Highland, American Fork and Alpine, will serve for five-year terms. Lehi Seats 2, 5, and 6 will serve for three-year terms.

The Alpine School Board candidate filing also runs June 2-6. A map of the seat boundaries can be found on utahcounty.gov. Candidates must reside within the boundaries of the seat they hope to fill. School board candidates should file through the county. More information can be found on the Utah County Elections website at vote.utahcounty.gov/candidate-information.

Candidates must file in person at the Utah County Elections Office. Forms may also be mailed but must arrive before the June 6 deadline.

Documents required for all candidates include a Declaration of Candidacy Form, a Conflict of Interest Disclosure, and Financial Disclosures. Missing the deadline for these forms may result in removal from the ballot. Positions may require a filing fee depending on the office. Forms may also be mailed. More information on these forms can be found at vote.utahcounty.gov.

For those looking to make a difference at the local level, city and school board offices present a meaningful opportunity to serve your community. Stay informed, prepare thoroughly, and file early to get your name on the ballot.

