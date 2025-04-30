Aspen Peaks chosen as temporary name for new school district

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

As Lehi students and educators move into a new chapter, local officials hope Aspen Peaks School District will be the name that engenders the new vision and growth facilitated by the Alpine School District Split.

The temporary name for the new school district, previously referred to as the Central District, was chosen by an interlocal committee representing the cities it will serve. The district will cover Lehi, American Fork, Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills and the Utah County portion of Draper,

Aspen Peaks was chosen by the interlocal committee after they collected name suggestions through a public survey. Over 1,100 residents participated in the name survey.

“The name Aspen Peaks School District was chosen to reflect both the landscape that surrounds us and the values that connect us,” said Lehi City Council and interlocal committee member Heather Newall.

Through the public survey, 466 unique names were submitted. Committee members looked at the data for commonalities between names to help them choose a temporary name representing the communities forming the district as a whole.

Names with “mountain(s)” or “peaks(s)” in them were by far the most popular. They appeared 717 times in submissions. Other names submitted by multiple people were Mountain Point, Tibble Fork, North Valley, Silicon Slopes, and Dry Creek.

Advertisement

“Community feedback helped the interlocal board recognize a clear direction for the name,” said Newall. “One message came through clearly: people wanted a name rooted in geography, identity, and meaning. Over 80% of survey submissions referenced natural landmarks like mountains, ridges, and peaks.”

Newall said the word “peaks,” mentioned 349 times, stood out as particularly meaningful. “It was chosen to honor the mountains that define our region and the aspiration to rise, grow, and reach new heights,” she said.

Newall felt the word “aspen,” mentioned in 35 submissions, adds another layer of significance. “Aspen trees are a pioneer species, something that I thought was a meaningful nod to Lehi’s pioneer roots. They are among the first to regrow after disruption, making them symbols of resilience, renewal, and the courage to begin again.

“That symbolism reflects the moment we’re in. This new district is forming out of a division, and the name captures that sense of fresh beginnings. Beneath the surface, aspen groves are connected by a shared root system, representing the kind of unity and strength we all hope to see across our schools and communities,” Newall said.

After school board members for the new district are elected this November, the new board will decide to keep the Aspen Peaks name or choose a new one.

The temporary names chosen for the two other new school districts formed through the Alpine split are Lake Mountain (West) and Timpanogos (South).

More information about the new Aspen Peaks School District can be found online at aspenpeaks.org.