Lacrosse playoffs start Thursday for Lehi-area teams

Here’s how each Lehi-area lacrosse team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge girls

Season record: 9-1 Region 3 (T1st), 15-3 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 6A, 7 statewide

Next contest: May 15

Prospects: The league co-champ Falcons will skip the first round and welcome #13 Copper Hills (7-9) on Thursday. The default start time is 4 p.m. but this may be adjusted as the schools agree. The winner of that contest will next host either #5 Lone Peak(15-3) or #12 Corner Canyon (6-12) on Saturday (May 17) at 1 p.m. Skyridge split the two matchups with the Knights this season in Region 3 play. The Falcons have not seen the Grizzlies or the Chargers this year.

Lehi girls

Season record: 6-4 Region 3 (3rd), 10-7 overall

Final RPI ranking: 8 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 8 in 6A, 19 statewide

Next contest: May 15

Prospects: The Pioneers got a bye in the first round and will host #9 Syracuse (11-6) in the second round of the state tournament Thursday at 4 p.m. or whenever the schools agree. The winner of that game will visit #1 Mountain Ridge (14-3) in the quarterfinal round on Saturday (May 17) at 1 p.m. Lehi has not played the Titans so far this year but lost to the Sentinels very early in the season.

Skyridge boys

Season record: 5-0 Region 3 (1st), 17-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 3 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 6A, 4 statewide

Next contest: May 15

Prospects: The Region 3 champion Falcons finished the regular season undefeated but did not get the top seed in the tournament because of playing weaker opponents than the top two seeds. Skyridge will start the playoffs in the second round by welcoming #14 Copper Hills (5-10) on Thursday at 4 p.m., or at a different time if the schools agree. The victor will play the winner of #6 Mountain Ridge (13-5) versus #11 Lehi (9-7) in a quarterfinal game on Saturday (May 17) at 1 p.m. Skyridge did not play the Grizzlies or the Sentinels during the regular seasonbut of course defeated the Pioneers.

Lehi boys

Season record: 2-3 Region 3 (4th), 9-7 overall

Final RPI ranking: 11 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 12 in 6A, 37 statewide

Next contest: May 15

Prospects: The Pioneers got a first-round pass and will move on to see #6 Mountain Ridge (13-5) on the road in the second round of the tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m., or at an adjusted time if the schools agree. The next opponent for the winner of that game will be either #3 Skyridge (17-0) or #14 Copper Hills (5-10) with the higher seed getting to play on their home turf at 1 p.m. on Saturday (May 17). Lehi has not faced off with the Sentinels yet but fell to the Falcons in region play. The Pioneers visited the Grizzlies for the final game of the regular season and lost in overtime.