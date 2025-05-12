Lehi Pioneers to host boys basketball camp

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

Coach Reed Bromley and the Lehi boys basketball program will be conducting the annual individual summer basketball camp from May 27-31 at the school for players entering grades 3 to 12 this fall.

The event will focus on skill development with 1-on-1 competition and team play. Special guests will make appearances to provide instruction and inspiration during the week.

Sessions and costs are as follows:

• Third grade from 8 to 10 a.m., $100

• Fourth to sixth grade from 8 to 10:30 a.m., $120

• Seventh through ninth grade from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., $120

• Tenth through 12th grade from 2 to 4:30 p.m., $120

Registration is open now at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfVxlsCPMKmqUvEdt-3RP3jsnSH0zDtGyYlgEroQHvJg-s9mw/viewform.

Payments will be accepted via Venmo:@ReedBromleyBasketball (list the name of participant(s) in the Venmo comment) or by check made payable to bromleybasketball.

For more information or for questions, contact Coach Bromley at reedbromleybasketball@gmail.com.

Advertisement
