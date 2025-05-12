The Curtis Center’s “The Wizard of Oz” a unique opportunity for performers

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

This week, the Curtis Center for Arts and Education produced “The Wizard of Oz.” This special engagement had a cast made up of individuals with different disabilities. The performance gave each student the chance to participate in theater and the arts like never before.

The Curtis Center, based in Lehi, provides numerous opportunities for adapted-needs individuals to learn and grow together. The center’s vision is to create “a campus for individuals with disabilities to gather and gain support at each participant’s needed level.” The production was funded by a PARC grant totaling over $90,000. The funding allowed for the production to take place, as well as providing digital backdrops and an enhanced sound system.

Throughout the production, the performers had the opportunity to sing, dance and act in the story of Oz. Colorful characters we have come to know and love came to life on stage thanks to volunteers, actors, crew, staff, and the audience supporting the performance.

The production starred Megan Witt as Dorothy, Laura Cowden as Hunk/Scarecrow, Megan Sanberg as Hickory/Tinwoman, Stacey Swenson as Zeke/Lion, Kayley Tait as the Wicked Witch and Summer Beuchert as Glinda the Good Witch. The other actors came together to portray the munchkins, Ozians, farm animals and other characters seen on the journey through Oz.

Unlike traditional theater, this production utilized technology to help enhance each actor’s performance and capabilities. With various need levels within the program, performances were crafted to the individual performer’s needs. By being so attentive to each actor’s needs, the actors were empowered and full of confidence in themselves in spite of any stage fright or discomfort they may have experienced. Each actor was well-prepared to tackle this unique production.

While the actors were saying their lines or singing, a pre-recorded track was laid over the top. By using both in unison, it allowed for the audience to follow along and for each actor to feel comfortable on stage. Choreography was adapted to be simpler for the various needs of the cast, while still being charming and keeping to the Oz feel. At each blackout, volunteers moved around set pieces to create Dorothy’s farm in Kansas, Oz, Munchkinland and the Wizard’s chambers.

“The Wizard of Oz” represents countless hours from the actors, crew and volunteers. Curtis Center teachers and HIVE instructors dedicated an immense amount of time to provide this opportunity. For many on stage, this was their first opportunity to be in a play of this scale and production level. After the performance, each actor also got to take home a tie-dye “munchkin” shirt and rainbow socks.

“The Wizard of Oz” was a fantastic opportunity for disabled individuals in Lehi to participate in something bigger than themselves. The audience was incredibly supportive and patient, cheering on every actor throughout challenging lines and songs. As a community, it is inspiring to have individuals willing to perform and volunteer all around Lehi.

For more information on The Curtis Center, visit www.thecurtiscenter.org/index.html.