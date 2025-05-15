Skyridge, Lehi softball teams face each other in playoffs

Connect with us

1 hour ago

The Falcons and Pioneers will begin the 6a state tournament in the best-of-three Super Regionals tomorrow and Friday (May 15-16) playing each other.

Lehi will be the host. The Thursday game is scheduled for 4 p.m. On Friday the teams will play again at 1 p.m., with a tiebreaker to immediately follow if needed.

The Pioneers won both Region 3 games this season, but the second one was very close. The series victor will move on to face the winner of the series between #5 Davis (21-6) and #12 Copper Hills (11-13) on Tuesday (May 20) at the Valley Complex in Taylorsville.

Here’s how each Lehi-area softball team is positioned.

Lehi

Season record: 8-2 Region 3 (2nd), 20-8 overall

Final RPI ranking: 4 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 4 in 6A, 13 statewide

Next contest: May 15

Skyridge

Season record: 4-6 Region 3 (4th), 13-15 overall

Final RPI ranking: 13 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 13 in 6A, 48 statewide

Next contest: May 15

