Pioneers edge Falcons in 6A playoff opener, win big in second game

Megan Wallgren and Beky Beaton | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi softball team came out on top in a cross-town contest, beating Skyridge in the opening round of the 6A Super Regionals on Thursday (May 15) at Lehi High School. The Pioneers eliminated the Falcons from the tournament with a victory on Friday (May 16).

April 15: Lehi 2, Skyridge 1

Both teams came out slowly, trading hits but no runs in the first inning. Solid defensive play and timely outs led to a 0-0 tie heading into the second stanza.

Lehi junior outfielder Hadlie Hansen wasted no time breaking the deadlock, crushing the first pitch of the second inning over the fence to put the Pioneers on the board.

Lehi tacked on another run in the third, thanks to an RBI from junior first baseman Mya Maughan that scored sophomore pinch runner Brinlee Skidmore to push the lead to 2-0.

Skyridge rallied in the sixth inning. With the bases loaded, Falcon senior second baseman Peyton Hall knocked in sophomore pinch runner Brynlee Ross to cut the deficit in half.

Lehi held off a Skyridge comeback by throwing out a Falcon runner who strayed off third and then shutting the door with a strikeout.

Sophomore pitcher Abbi Harroun sealed the Lehi win in dominant fashion by retiring the side in order in the top of the seventh. Harroun’s 14 strikeouts overall were key to the Pioneer win. She gave up just three hits and a single walk.

Lehi Coach Tim Kennedy was proud of the way his team performed despite a wet field from rain earlier in the day. “We started out a little behind the eight ball, but once we got going, the girls played well.

“The first game of State you just never know what you’re going to get, but the girls were prepared and the outcome was in our favor,” he said.

Harroun added, “It was great! It was so fun! It felt good to win our first state game.” Of her seventh inning shutout, she said, “I was thinking I just needed to do what I was doing the whole game and got the strikes.”

“I feel ecstatic! It was so fun,” said Lehi sophomore catcher Piper Emery. “That pickoff at third base was awesome. We just communicated so well and executed perfectly.”

A highlight for the Skyridge team came in the outfield, where sophomore Hudson Ford and freshman Isabella Plewe made several key catches to keep Lehi runners off base.

Skyridge Coach Tyler Plewe said, “I’m extremely proud of the team because more than anything, they didn’t give up and they battled to the end. I don’t think our record shows the kind of team we are because we just keep getting better and better.”

May 16: Lehi 9, #13 Skyridge 0

The Pioneers took control from the start in the second game of the best-of-three super regional series. Lehi scored three runs each in the first, third and sixth innings.

Harroun gave up just two hits and one walk while fanning 12 in five innings of work. Maughan completed the shutout by throwing for the final two innings with three strikeouts against one walk and three hits.

Junior left fielder Brynlee Cook singled twice, drove in three runs and crossed once herself to help pace the offense. Senior center fielder Sophie Bliss blasted a homer to score two runs and added one more after getting aboard with a walk.

Sophomore infielder Camry Wassmer went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and also scored an additional time. Maughan added two hits, two RBI and one run, while senior second baseman Makenzie Grose drove in the other run. Skidmore and freshman Allyx Navares each crossed the plate once.

The No. 4 Pioneers (22-8) now move on to bracket play at the Valley Complex in West Valley City. They will face No. 5 Davis (22-6) at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday (May 20). Win or lose, they will play again at 12:30 p.m. These teams have not played so far this season.