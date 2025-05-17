Skyridge 2nd, Pioneers 4th in league girls golf

The Skyridge girls golf team finished second and the Lehi girls came in fourth during the Region 3 season, and that’s also how they finished at the league golf tournament Monday (May 12) at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville, playing under very challenging windy conditions.

Region 3 champion Lone Peak was the runaway winner with a combined score of 313, including the four best marks of the day. Pioneer Tacee Hess tied with the fifth-place Knight scorer at 87 strokes to post the best result for a Lehi-area competitor and receive a medal.

The Falcons shot a 375, edging American Fork at 377. Lehi finished with 389, one point better than Westlake at 390. Pleasant Grove was sixth at 408. The Vikings were fifth and the Thunder sixth during the regular season.

Skyridge’s Whitney Hymas posted her team’s top mark with a 90. Lani Haws earned a 91, Malorie Hubbard posted a 95 and three players tied at 99: Tori Wilson, Claire Peterson and Addy Murphy. Dacia Young and DayLynn Evans also competed for the Falcons.

Lehi’s other counted scores were Remi Fossum at 92, with Oaklee Smith and Livie Zobrist both carding a 105. Zayda Scott, Grace Worsley and Brynlee McCallister also teed up for the Pioneers.

“This was the toughest wind we’ve faced in a long time,” said Lehi Coach Tele Wightman. “I’m proud of how the team stayed positive and continued to compete. It was a good opportunity to see Meadow Brook again before the state championship there next week.”

The 6A tournament is scheduled to be played at Meadow Brook on May 19 and 20.