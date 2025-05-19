JUST IN: Pioneer baseball upsets Vikings in State Tournament

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

on

The No. 10 Lehi baseball team scored a huge victory in the first game of bracket play during the 6A state tournament, toppling No. 2 Pleasant Grove 8-2 to advance in the winner’s bracket at Utah Valley University.

It was a masterful outing for Pioneer senior pitcher TJ Peterson, who fanned seven while walking only one and allowing just two runs. Junior Ryder Ockey came on in relief and retired the side in order in the bottom of the seventh to put an exclamation point on the day’s work.

The Vikings had just four losses against 23 wins coming into this game, averaging nine runs per contest and with a team batting average of .362. They were held to .231 today. 

Lehi scored runs in five of the seven innings to build their total a little at a time. However, the key stretch came in the top of the second inning. With two outs, the Pioneers got three base hits in a row to drive in runs and push them ahead 4-0. They never looked back.

Lehi will play the winner of No. 3 Davis (21-6) vs. No. 11 Herriman (14-13) tomorrow (May 20) at 4:30 p.m. at UVU. Pleasant Grove remains alive but will be eliminated with another loss.

There will be more details on the entire tournament run for the Pioneers in the May 29 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

