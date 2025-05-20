OPINION: First-time school parent’s reflection on the school community

As the final week of school arrives, it brings with it a mix of emotions like relief, excitement, nostalgia and, most of all, gratitude. Our oldest son is finishing kindergarten this week and, as first-time school parents, this year has been full of “firsts” for our family.

Like so many parents, my wife and I spent countless hours deliberating the right educational path for our child. We considered private school and charter school. We debated: would a half-day or full-day kindergarten better suit his needs? These were weighty decisions, but as we close out this first year, I can say, “We made the right choice.” In that right choice, like many families in the valley, we found ourselves wrapped in the embrace of a school community that surpassed expectations.

So this opinion is not just a reflection, but a heartfelt thank you. While my experience is with the North Point Elementary community, I’m confident the experience I share is experienced by many throughout Utah County.

To our principal, Mrs. Derr, who led with strength and vision in her first year. Her leadership provided a steady hand guiding the school’s core functions through each twist and turn, from growth bursting at the seams to school safety and lots in between.

To Mrs. Hidalgo, the assistant principal, whose passion and energy for creating the best educational environment radiated positivity through the halls.

To Mrs. Reynolds, our son’s kindergarten teacher, who has been nothing short of a blessing. She excelled at balancing academics and social development with patience beyond belief. She helped our child grow in more ways than we could have imagined. It takes special people to devote their time and energy to nurturing children.

To Mrs. Lethbridge, the front desk secretary, who was the first face everyone sees and the first voice everyone hears, while always making sure every parent is informed, welcomed and reassured.

To Allison Skousen and the School Community Council, and to Stephanie Dorsey and the PTA. Your dedication and volunteer hours helped create a better experience for every child in the school.

To the crossing guards who scatter the surrounding streets, consistently protecting children, rain or shine. Your presence brings comfort and safety to so many.

To the custodial and maintenance staff who work behind the scenes, but whose efforts are front and center in keeping our schools clean, safe and welcoming.

To the teacher aides and specialty teachers who add joy, creativity and support every single day. They are the unsung heroes who make learning both effective and fun for teachers and students alike.

I’m grateful for every person who shows up each day with the purpose of helping our children thrive in a vibrant school community. To all the educators, support staff and volunteers, thank you. Your impact doesn’t go unnoticed. Enjoy your well-earned summer.