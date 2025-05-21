Falcon boys v-ball 3rd in league, 1-2 at State

The Skyridge boys volleyball team split their final two matches in Region 3 play, topping American Fork but dropping an emotional contest to Lehi on Senior Night to finish the league season at 5-5, tying Lone Peak for third place in the standings.

The Falcons were seeded at No. 12 in the final 6A state RPI rankings. They earned a bye in the first round and so they started the playoffs at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center on Friday (May 9).

In the second round, they were matched against No. 5 Herriman (then 17-7). It was a hard-fought match, but the Mustangs eventually prevailed in five sets to drop Skyridge into the consolation bracket.

There the Falcons faced off against a familiar region foe, No. 13 Pleasant Grove (then 12-17), with whom they had split during the regular season. The Vikings put up a fight, but Skyridge won both games in the best-of-three format to earn a shot at No. 8 Davis (then 19-8).

It was another tight, competitive contest on Saturday (May 10), but the Darts were able to pull out the win in two sets to continue in the bracket and end the season for the Falcons with an 11-18 overall record.

No additional statistical information for these matches was available at press time.

April 29: Skyridge 3, American Fork 1

In the first round of region play, the Falcons topped the Cavemen 3-1 at home. They replicated that score on the road in this second-round league match.

Skyridge won the first set 25-20, but American Fork rallied in the second game and pushed it to extra points, earning a 27-25 decision. The Falcons dominated the third set 25-16 and then closed out the match with a 25-23 win in the close fourth game.

May 1: Lehi 3, Skyridge 1

On the road in the first-round league match, the Falcons upset the Pioneers 3-1. This time, Lehi flipped the script and pulled off a close victory on Senior Night at Skyridge to end the regular season.

The Falcons started well with a 25-22 win in the first set, but the Pioneers reversed that for a 25-22 tally in the second game and won the third set too 25-20. Despite a big effort by Skyridge in the fourth game, Lehi was able to wrap up the match with a 26-24 decision.

May 9: #5 Herriman 3, Skyridge 2

In the second round of the 6A state tournament, the Mustangs won the well-contested first two sets by identical scores of 25-21. The Falcons fought back valiantly and earned wins in the next two games 25-18, 25-17.

That brought on the short-score tiebreaker. Skyridge continued to battle but Herriman pulled out a 15-12 win to send the Falcons into the consolation bracket.

May 9: Skyridge 2, #13 Pleasant Grove 0

The Falcons and Vikings exchanged wins during the league season and this was a close match as might be expected, but Skyridge held on to triumph 25-22, 25-20 and continue on in the bracket.

May 10: #8 Davis 2, Skyridge 0

The Falcons put up a stiff fight against the Darts, but Davis eliminated Skyridge from the tournament in two sets 25-21, 25-22.