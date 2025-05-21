Pass the Pages connects students through love of books

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Over the last few months, a new project has swept through Lehi: “Pass the Pages.” The project had high school students reflect on the books they loved in sixth grade. Then, with the help of donors, copies of those books were gifted to current sixth graders in the six elementary schools that feed into Lehi High School.

When LHS English teacher MaryAnne Wood began work on her master’s capstone project, she knew she wanted to do something meaningful; something that would connect her two areas of study, library science and nonprofit work, and create a lasting impact in her community. Pass the Pages resulted in a heartfelt, grassroots effort that brought together high school students, sixth graders and local businesses to promote reading and build bridges across grade levels.

“My original goal was to raise enough money to purchase a book for every sixth-grade student who would eventually come to Lehi High,” said Wood. “That was 692 students and about $7,000 worth of books.”

Raising that amount was no small feat. Wood canvassed Lehi, going door-to-door to local businesses, sharing her idea, explaining the impact it could have, and hoping that others would see the value in encouraging young readers.

“Fundraising was definitely the hardest part of the project,” she said. “It’s always intimidating and nerve-wracking to ask people for money, even when it’s for something you believe in, but I was amazed by the generosity of our community. Two companies paid for two entire schools themselves. The four others were covered through many smaller donations from local businesses and residents.”

With the funds secured, the books were purchased and delivered, but Wood didn’t stop there. She enlisted her high school students—those who had chosen the books—to help write and sign bookmarks, adding personal notes of recommendation and encouragement.

Advertisement

“I think the bookmarks were one of the best parts of the whole project,” Wood said. “Each book came with a note from a high schooler who loved that book. That personal connection made all the difference.”

The project culminated with in-person visits to each of the six schools. At every stop, sixth-grade students gathered in school libraries and gyms to meet LHS students who had helped select the books. The high schoolers gave short book talks, sharing why they had loved their picks and why the younger students might love them too.

“Those were always the first books to get snatched up,” said Wood. “Peer endorsements go so much further than any teacher recommendation ever could. It really showed the power of connection between students.”

Beyond distributing books and building connections, Wood’s project was about creating a culture of reading that empowers students to see reading not as a chore but as a practice that opens doors and minds.

“Pass the Pages, like all great projects, is the result of lots of effort from lots of individuals,” she said. “My high school students made the project what it was. The support from local businesses made it possible. I hope at least one sixth grader falls in love with reading because of it.”

When many educators and parents worry about the future of reading in a digital world, Pass the Pages is a hopeful reminder that meaningful stories, peer encouragement and a little community support still have the power to inspire.

“This project reminded me why I pursued this degree in the first place,” Wood said. “Connecting people through books, that’s what it’s all about. Lehi is such a supportive community. If you have an idea that helps people, especially kids, just start. You’ll be amazed at who shows up to help.”

For now, hundreds of sixth graders throughout Lehi are cracking open books—some for the first time, others as avid readers—and discovering the joy of stories that spoke to someone just a few years older than them. Thanks to Pass the Pages, they’re not just reading, but connecting.

Advertisement

And perhaps, someday, they’ll “Pass the Pages” to the next generation.