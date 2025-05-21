Saratoga Springs Mayor Jim Miller will not seek reelection; Councilman Chris Carn announces mayoral run

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah— City Councilmember Chris Carn formally declared his candidacy for Mayor of Saratoga Springs in the November 2025 municipal election, pledging to draw on nearly a decade of public service—including six years on the City Council and three years on the Planning Commission—to steer Utah’s fastest-growing city through its next chapter.

“Saratoga Springs is at a pivotal moment,” Carn said. “With unprecedented growth and more on our doorstep, we need experienced, collaborative leadership that pairs big-picture vision with day-to-day stewardship. I’m ready to keep our roads moving, strengthen local businesses, and ensure every resident’s voice is heard in City Hall.”

Carn is endorsed by outgoing Mayor Jim Miller and Councilmember Stephen Willden—neither of whom will seek reelection—and is grateful for the foundation laid by their combined 28 years of leadership.

Carn’s platform centers on three priorities:

1. Transportation That Keeps Us Moving – Complete critical east-west connectors and secure outside funding to stay ahead of regional congestion.

2. A Vibrant, Self-Sustaining Economy – Attract quality employers and neighborhood-scale retail so families can live, work, and shop locally.

3. Community First, Always – Support police, fire, and parks; preserve open space and lakeshore access; and defend local control, pushing back on one-size-fits-all state mandates that could dilute Saratoga Springs’ unique character.