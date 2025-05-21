Connect with us

Saratoga Springs Mayor Jim Miller will not seek reelection; Councilman Chris Carn announces mayoral run

Road to gridlock: Utah County leaders clash over transportation planning

House Majority Leader Jefferson Moss, who represents West Lehi to resign

Councilman Condie announces run for Lehi Mayor in Letter to the Editor

Councilman Paul Hancock announces re-election campaign; Q&A

City Council agrees with public: No green waste facility 

Filing period for City Council and School Board candidates is quickly approaching

City Council Update: Family Park to open Sundays, Council approves fiber bond sale and more

Lehi Council approves development with tax break incentive in split vote; Project to bring Whole Foods and high-density housing 

BREAKING NEWS: Former Utah Congresswoman Mia Love dies at 49 after battle with cancer

Published

1 hour ago

on

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah— City Councilmember Chris Carn formally declared his candidacy for Mayor of Saratoga Springs in the November 2025 municipal election, pledging to draw on nearly a decade of public service—including six years on the City Council and three years on the Planning Commission—to steer Utah’s fastest-growing city through its next chapter.

“Saratoga Springs is at a pivotal moment,” Carn said. “With unprecedented growth and more on our doorstep, we need experienced, collaborative leadership that pairs big-picture vision with day-to-day stewardship. I’m ready to keep our roads moving, strengthen local businesses, and ensure every resident’s voice is heard in City Hall.”

Carn is endorsed by outgoing Mayor Jim Miller and Councilmember Stephen Willden—neither of whom will seek reelection—and is grateful for the foundation laid by their combined 28 years of leadership. 

Carn’s platform centers on three priorities:

1. Transportation That Keeps Us Moving – Complete critical east-west connectors and secure outside funding to stay ahead of regional congestion. 

2. A Vibrant, Self-Sustaining Economy – Attract quality employers and neighborhood-scale retail so families can live, work, and shop locally.

3. Community First, Always – Support police, fire, and parks; preserve open space and lakeshore access; and defend local control, pushing back on one-size-fits-all state mandates that could dilute Saratoga Springs’ unique character.

