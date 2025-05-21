Tracksters peak at state meet

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The Lehi and Skyridge track and field teams completed the season at the 6A State Championships on May 15-17 at Brigham Young University in Provo. Here are the highlights for each school’s athletes at the competition.

Skyridge High School

The Falcons finished 10th in the boys division and 15th in the girls division. The Skyridge Combined Varsity team finished 13th overall.

Falcon junior Briggs Parker had a standout performance, placing sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 10.92 seconds and eighth in the 200m at 22.27 seconds.

In field events, senior Edward Hutchings earned the bronze medal in the Javelin with an impressive throw of 188-4.0 feet.

Junior Abigail Dotson shone in the state meet, tying for second placein the Girls High Jump, with a mark of 5-2.0 feet. She also placed fourth in the long jump, with a distance of 16-11.0 feet. Freshman Reese Wood placed seventh in the high jump at 5.0 feet.

In the Boys High Jump, junior Ty Baird finished with the bronze medal at 6-4.0 feet.

Skyridge also excelled in the relays. The Falcon boys took third place in the 4x100m event, finishing in 42.20 seconds. The team included juniors Luke Barrus, Davis Fyans and Briggs Parker, with senior Cameron Wood.

The 4x200m relay team, made up of Fyans, Baird, Parker and Wood,placed sixth with a time of 1:28.07.

Coach Ronda Hansen said, “We worked hard and grew so much this season. We have lots of new young talent and our veterans led us all to become better athletes and better people.

“I love this team and the culture we are building together,” she continued. “As we rise, we elevate those around us. I am so proud to be part of such a great group of people that know hard work pays off on the track, the field, and in life.”

Lehi High School

The Pioneer team placed 13th in the boys division, 17th in the girls division, and 16th in the Varsity Combined division.

Junior Carson Howard led the Pioneer boys with a seventh-place finish in the 110m Hurdles at 15.59 seconds and also finished eighth in the long jump at 20-7.0 feet.

Sophomore Remy McAdams represented the girls well with a sixth-place finish in the 1600m, running it in 5:04.34.

In the field events, sophomore Sterling Fillmore placed sixth in the javelin with a throw of 165-4.0 feet.

Lehi’s 4x400m relay team, consisting of seniors Kaden Barrus, Parker Allred and Joshua Keel with junior Matthew Heap, earned a solid fifth-place finish with a time of 3:21.48.

Coach Emily King praised the team’s development, noting, “This was the year for the newer talent to show what they are made of. We had a lot of second-year track athletes this year, who were beginners in 2024, that were the drivers of our performances at the region meet and at the state meet.”

King emphasized the excitement for next season, as the team returns a strong core. “We’re losing a few seniors, but overall, we’ll have a lot of returning athletes next year, so we are already excited to see how next year plays out,” she said.