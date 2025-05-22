BREAKING NEWS: Pioneer baseball through to the finals

The No. 10 Lehi baseball team overcame a four-run first inning deficit to eliminate No. 3 Davis 7-5 and earn the right to face No. 1 American Fork for the 6A state championship in the best-of-3 series beginning Friday (May 23) at Utah Valley University at 4 p.m.

The Pioneer starting pitcher got into trouble quickly, giving up four walks and four runs before being replaced by junior Hazen Elton on the bump. He did a masterful job of handling the tense situation, striking out nine and giving up just a solo home run in the top of the sixth inning to do his part in the win.

Encouraged by a large and loud Lehi crowd, the Pioneers rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, taking advantage of four walks, an error and a lack of focus after a scoring play to drive the Davis pitcher and his first reliever from the mound.

Lehi padded the lead with another run in the bottom of the fifth as senior infielder Cooper Williams looped a single into short center field to score senior pinch runner Kade Bailey.

The Darts got the home run the next inning with one out, but Elton’s defense helped him shut the door after that, including two spectacular fielding plays by senior shortstop Mays Madsen.

There will be more details on the entire tournament run for the Pioneers in the May 29 issue of the Lehi Free Press.