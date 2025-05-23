Connect with us

Local News

BREAKING NEWS: Body found on tracks in Lehi, LPD investigating

Local News

Broadbent’s Store to finally receive historical marker

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2025

Local News

Lehi man creates charity to support men’s mental health care

Local News

United Way opens community center in AF

Local News

“Letters to Jesus” creates a new Easter tradition

Local News

Founder of Tabitha's Way recognized as Utah County's "Person of the Year"

Local News

Officials break ground on significant Provo Airport expansion

Local News

County honors Wasatch Behavioral Health as Organization of the Year

Local News

Huntsman Cancer Institute breaks ground on first Utah County facility

Local News

BREAKING NEWS: Body found on tracks in Lehi, LPD investigating

Published

6 hours ago

on

A deceased individual was discovered yesterday (May 22) on the train tracks in Lehi. The Lehi Police Department isconducting an investigation in the area near 850 East and Pioneer Crossing. Due to police activity in the area, Utah Transit Authority issued several FrontRunner delay notices.

“On May 22, around 6 p.m., trains were briefly stopped due to a deceased individual found on the tracks near the 850 E and Pioneer Crossing overpass,” said Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi Police Public Information Officer. 

“Detectives are investigating the death. We do know that no trains were involved in the death. This is currently all the information available. We are not doing interviews at this time since this is an active investigation,” Livingston added.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *