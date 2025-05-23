BREAKING NEWS: Body found on tracks in Lehi, LPD investigating

A deceased individual was discovered yesterday (May 22) on the train tracks in Lehi. The Lehi Police Department isconducting an investigation in the area near 850 East and Pioneer Crossing. Due to police activity in the area, Utah Transit Authority issued several FrontRunner delay notices.

“On May 22, around 6 p.m., trains were briefly stopped due to a deceased individual found on the tracks near the 850 E and Pioneer Crossing overpass,” said Jeanteil Livingston, Lehi Police Public Information Officer.

“Detectives are investigating the death. We do know that no trains were involved in the death. This is currently all the information available. We are not doing interviews at this time since this is an active investigation,” Livingston added.