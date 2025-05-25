ASD students use construction skills to build homes in Lehi

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Students across Alpine School District take their construction skills to the next level by building two homes from the ground up each year. This year’s homes, both built in Lehi, reflect the work of senior construction and interior design students.

For the construction students, they are thrown right into the middle of the action. From the first day of “class,” they are instructed how to use power tools and what to do on the house, and are then expected to do it. The teacher continually coaches them and allows students to reach a level of confidence not available through other methods.

The entire school year, students come to the building site during class and work.

“These houses built by students are often better quality than typical homes because we do it until it’s right. Students are learning a trade, so we can go slower and make sure they are meeting the highest quality standards,” said Guy Burdett, the Construction Management instructor. “The goal is to help students build skills and develop a craft.”

Months later, the students finally get to see their hard work pay off with a finished house.

“It was definitely rewarding,” said Abby Hansen, the only female construction student. “It was insane seeing it go from a big hole in the ground to an actual house, and knowing that you were part of the reason it got built. It was unreal to walk into a fully finished house.”

Another home, furnished by Interior Design 3 students, showcased the students’ skills and accomplishments.

“Through careful planning and a timeline, students have chosen everything for the home to give the buyer a beautiful place to live in and create memories for years to come,” said Interior Design 3 instructor Tricia Broadbent. “It’s amazing to watch the house progress during the building process and finally come together at the end when carpet is installed and furniture is added to the main level. It’s a fantastic real-world experience for these students to be a part of, and we learn every year from this project.”

The students had the opportunity to share their work on both homes at a public open house on May 15 and 16. Each student was incredibly thankful for the chance they had to take their learning to the next level. Family, friends and members of the public were impressed with the level of craftsmanship and skill that went into the build.

“I am excited to celebrate the incredible achievement of our students and teachers in bringing these beautiful homes to life. This project is a testament to the power of authentic, hands-on learning, and where students not only master technical skills but also build lasting relationships and pride in their work,” said CTE director Ryan Nield. “ I am especially grateful for the exceptional leadership of our teachers, whose guidance and dedication have given students real-world experience and marketable skills. The homes unveiled this week stand as a powerful example of what engaged teaching and purposeful learning can accomplish in our district.”

The students can now take their acquired skills into their futures.

“What I learned from the program, I will keep with me my whole life,” Hansen expressed.

The homes have been placed for sale and are currently being shown to prospective buyers.