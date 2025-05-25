Community unites in mourning the loss of beloved PG boy

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

While riding his bike home from school, 9-year-old Dalton Gibb was involved in an auto-pedestrian accident. Dalton later passed away from injuries he sustained. In the wake of his passing, the communities of Pleasant Grove, American Fork and surrounding areas united in support of Dalton’s family.

Although he was only in the fourth grade, Dalton was known and loved by many at a very young age. The family has received an outpouring of support and love.

“Dalton’s passing was a devastating blow to our community. For many, it felt as if time stood still. In our grief, we sought ways—large and small—to comfort and support the cherished Gibbs family,” shared neighbor and friend Janine Miner. “The Gibbs family is a beloved and respected part of our community. Every member of their talented, kind-hearted family radiates warmth, generosity and a willingness to help others.”

“Their youngest son, Dalton, was a true ray of sunshine. With his friendly, caring and enthusiastic nature, he made friends effortlessly. He was a gifted conversationalist who loved engaging with people of all ages, often asking thoughtful questions and listening intently. Dalton had an extraordinary ability to serve others, a sharp sense of humor, and a spiritual maturity far beyond his years,” added Miner.

Friends brought meals, books, sculptures, soft blue Minky blankets, heartfelt hugs and many prayers to the Gibb family.

Two beautiful paintings of Dalton were commissioned as gifts for the family by artist Doug Larsen—one depicting Dalton embraced by the Savior, smiling warmly, and the other showing Dalton in his iconic plaid flat cap, matching vest and red bow tie.

One afternoon, dozens of friends gathered at the Gibbs’ home to help with yard work. A dear friend brought over professional landscaping equipment. Together, they weeded, planted, mulched, and arranged flower pots. The results were beautiful and filled with love.

Blue ribbons—Dalton’s favorite color—were tied all around the neighborhood in his honor. Volunteers from Follow the Flag invited neighbors to help them line the streets with American flags, creating a display of unity and love. During a vigil that evening, hundreds gathered with candles to sing songs of faith. The setting was stunning and profoundly moving, complete with ribbons, flags, freshly tended yard and loving friends.

Dalton was known for his love of plaid, especially a blue flat cap and vest he had sewn with his mother. In tribute, friends made hundreds of plaid ribbon pins, which were worn to church the Sunday after the accident as a gesture of love and remembrance. The Primary President prepared cards for people to write down their favorite memories of Dalton.

Church leaders, neighbors, and leaders from American Heritage School met and worked closely together to plan and support the family, including assisting with the viewings and funeral. AHS hosted a beautiful viewing the night before the funeral.

Friends, teachers and administrators contributed written memories of Dalton that were framed and displayed in the hallways, which were adorned with blue and white flowers. A slideshow, poster-sized photos and Dalton’s personal items—including his Lego creations, dragon drawings, hand-drawn comics and cowboy boots—brought his personality to life. A card was handed out with a QR code, inviting guests to record video tributes or donate to the family’s GoFundMe. A larger-than-life painting of Jesus Christ watched over it all.

The next day, the church was decorated with many of these items, along with floral arrangements sent by friends. About 130 fourth- and fifth-grade students from AHS sang “This Is Jesus” by Shawna Edwards during the funeral. After the song, they were joined by children and youth from the Gibbs’ church ward to sing “Gethsemane,” written by Melanie M. and Roger C. Hoffman.

“Dalton always had a smile on his face and was encouraging and nice to everyone,” shared one of his friends.

“If the total class obedience percentage were 100%, Dalton would be 50% of it,” shared a fellow classmate.

In an extraordinary act of kindness, Chubby’s restaurant in Pleasant Grove donated all

proceeds from sales on May 12 to the Gibbs family.

“There were countless other acts of kindness, many of which may never be fully known, but each one left a mark of compassion, unity and hope in the midst of sorrow,” shared Miner. “The way the community has come together to support the Gibbs family has been truly remarkable—but even more inspiring is how the incredible Gibbs family has, in turn, strengthened the community through their love, resilience, forgiveness and faith. That is another story that will live on in the hearts of those of us who are blessed to know and love them.”