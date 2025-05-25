Pioneer girls lacrosse posts 5-3 record to end year

The Lehi girls lacrosse team went 4-1 in the second half of the Region 3 season. The Pioneers finished with a 6-4 record and third place in the league. They split non-region games with other 6A teams to finish the regular season with a 10-7 overall record.

Lehi was seeded No. 8 in the final 6A RPI rankings. The Pioneers got a bye in the first round and then welcomed No. 9 Syracuse (11-6) in the second round of the 6A state tournament. The Titans won the game to end the season for Lehi at 10-8.

April 21: Lehi 16, Corner Canyon 14

The Pioneers played a lively game against the Chargers and came put on top with huge contributions from junior netminder Kate Prettyman, who gathered 17 saves in the effort.

Seven players scored for Lehi, led by sophomores Kaylee Hillwith four goals. Sophomores Kylie Johnson and Genevieve Jones scored three times apiece, while junior Hannah Jorgensenand sophomore Tilly Poulton added two goals each.

Junior Ashlyn Atkin scored once and made an assist. Sophomore Ellie Wright had a solid all-around afternoon with one goal, five ground balls collected, two caused turnovers and 12 draws won.Junior Vee Condie picked up two ground balls and caused four turnovers.

April 22: Skyridge 19, Lehi 7

Advertisement

Prettyman registered 11 saves in this outing but that wasn’t nearly enough against the powerful Falcons. Ashlyn Atkin found the target twice while Johnson, Hill, Wright and Jorgensen each contributed one goal to the tally. Hill and Wright also had four ground balls apiece to lead in that category.

April 24: Lehi 18, American Fork 9

The Pioneers doubled up on the rebuilding Cavemen with Wright leading the way as she scored five times, notched two ground balls and three caused turnovers, plus won 10 draws. Prettyman secured 13 saves between the pipes.

Sophomore Tilly Poulton added three goals while Jones contributed two goals, two assists and five ground balls to the effort. Ashlyn Atkin and Jorgensen each hit the target twice and made one give, plus Jorgensen collected four ground balls. Hill had six ground balls to lead the list.

April 29: Lehi 13, Pleasant Grove 11

The Pioneers came out on top of another tight match, this time with the Vikings. A balanced offense complimented Prettyman’s 10 saves in the net.

Poulton and Jones scored three times each. Jorgensen added one goal, two assists, eight ground balls and six draws won to the effort. Junior Vai Condie and Ashlyn Atkin each found the net two times. Ashlyn Atkin joined Wright and junior Savannah Miller in retrieving four ground balls apiece.

May 1: Lehi 14, Westlake 3

Advertisement

The Thunder withered under the defensive pressure of the Pioneers, who picked up 47 ground balls and caused seven turnovers in the contest to go with Prettyman’s seven saves.

Ashlyn Atkin had an active night, scoring five goals with one assist plus capturing 10 ground balls and winning nine draws. Jorgensen scored four times and Poulton three to go with her six ground balls. Hill also retrieved six ground balls and caused two turnovers.

May 6: Bingham 20, Lehi 11

Johnson, Poulton, Wright and Jorgensen each scored twice in this contest. Hill, Ashlyn Atkin and senior Allee Atkin each picked up five ground balls and Jones got four. Wright causedfour turnovers and Prettyman made 11 saves.

May 8: Lehi 14, Westlake 2

The Pioneers were similarly dominant in the second game against the Thunder. Poulton hit the target four times, Jones added three goals with a team-leading six ground balls, while Johnson, Wright and Jorgensen each scored twice.

Jorgensen also had five ground balls and Ashlyn Atkin four. Vee Condie contributed three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Wright won six draws and Prettyman had five saves.

May 15: #9 Syracuse 13, Lehi 7

Advertisement

Prettyman made 13 saves but the Pioneers couldn’t generate enough offense to help her get the win. Each scorer was limited to a single goal. Johnson and sophomore Maddison Youngereach scored once and made one assist to lead the effort. Wright had three ground balls and caused two turnovers.