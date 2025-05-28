American Fork Beach and Boat Harbor now open following $3M renovation

Elizabeth Spencer | Lehi Free Press

The American Fork Beach and Boat Harbor recently opened with a new look for the season. Visitors will hardly recognize the new beach, play area and launch pad from just last year.

Sarah Ryan is beginning her third year working at the harbor entrance. “The view is amazing. The people are amazing. They are all in their happy place. It’s absolutely gorgeous.” Ryan welcomes visitors as they enter the updated facility.

The American Fork government website states that $3.9 million has been allocated for the improvements, which are continuing. The State of Utah and Utah County provided the funding.

“This marina project is yet another example of Utah County’s commitment to making Utah Lake more accessible and enjoyable for all of our residents,” said Utah County Commissioner Skyler Beltran.

The city’s website posted a list of improvements, which include a new parking lot, new restroom and new welcome building; along with an expanded beach space, corn hole, sitting wall, trail, new playground and better fishing access.

“I love it,” said Ryan. “I like to kayak in the mornings, so I will come and do that before work sometimes.” She plans to open a small paddle board and kayak business for visitors to rent equipment on-site. “It’s just wonderful. I pinch myself because I’m like, is it real?” added Ryan.

Advertisement

Visitors may walk or bike into the area for free. Cars get in for $5 a day, and launching a boat costs $10. Annual passes are available to residents for $80, and non-residents may purchase them for $100. AF Beach and Boat Harbor are located at 6398 S. 100 W. in American Fork. For more information, visit the city’s website or call 801-763-3023.