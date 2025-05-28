Connect with us

Politics & Government

Six candidates file for Utah House District 51 race to replace Rep. Jefferson Moss

Politics & Government

Saratoga Springs Mayor Jim Miller will not seek reelection; Councilman Chris Carn announces mayoral run

Politics & Government

Road to gridlock: Utah County leaders clash over transportation planning

Politics & Government

House Majority Leader Jefferson Moss, who represents West Lehi to resign

Politics & Government

Councilman Condie announces run for Lehi Mayor in Letter to the Editor

Politics & Government

Councilman Paul Hancock announces re-election campaign; Q&A

Politics & Government

City Council agrees with public: No green waste facility 

Politics & Government

Filing period for City Council and School Board candidates is quickly approaching

Politics & Government

City Council Update: Family Park to open Sundays, Council approves fiber bond sale and more

Politics & Government

Lehi Council approves development with tax break incentive in split vote; Project to bring Whole Foods and high-density housing 

Politics & Government

Six candidates file for Utah House District 51 race to replace Rep. Jefferson Moss

Published

7 hours ago

on

On May 9, House Majority Leader Jefferson Moss announced his decision to step down from his seat in the Utah State House of Representatives (District 51) to accept a new role as Executive Director of Utah Governor Cox’s Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO). 

The race is officially on to fill his seat in House District 51. The seat vacated by Moss covers Saratoga Springs and parts of West Lehi. 

The filing period for candidates closed last week, and six people have officially declared candidacy for the seat. Utah County Republican delegates are now tasked with vetting, interviewing and selecting Moss’s replacement.

Delegates will cast their votes at a special convention on Saturday, June 28, where one of the six following candidates will be chosen to serve the remainder of Moss’s term. 

List of Candidates

1. Corey Astill

2. Leah Hansen

Advertisement

3. Ricardo Felix

4. Melissa Ransom Gonzales 

5. Greg Page 

6. Jason Putman

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *