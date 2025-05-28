Six candidates file for Utah House District 51 race to replace Rep. Jefferson Moss

On May 9, House Majority Leader Jefferson Moss announced his decision to step down from his seat in the Utah State House of Representatives (District 51) to accept a new role as Executive Director of Utah Governor Cox’s Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO).

The race is officially on to fill his seat in House District 51. The seat vacated by Moss covers Saratoga Springs and parts of West Lehi.

The filing period for candidates closed last week, and six people have officially declared candidacy for the seat. Utah County Republican delegates are now tasked with vetting, interviewing and selecting Moss’s replacement.

Delegates will cast their votes at a special convention on Saturday, June 28, where one of the six following candidates will be chosen to serve the remainder of Moss’s term.

List of Candidates

1. Corey Astill

2. Leah Hansen

3. Ricardo Felix

4. Melissa Ransom Gonzales

5. Greg Page

6. Jason Putman