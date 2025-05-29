Former City Council candidate, Charlie Tautuaa, announces campaign for Lehi Mayor

Dear Editor,

I am a candidate for mayor, as a concerned neighbor, a fellow resident, and a passionate advocate for our beloved city. We have reached a pivotal moment in our community’s history, a moment that calls for reflection, action, and, most importantly, change.

For too long, we have been fed a narrative that the equation of supply and demand will solve our housing crisis, that it will magically lower our cost of living while simultaneously allowing our city to grow. But let’s take a moment to examine the reality of this equation. Over the past decade, we have witnessed a relentless climb in housing costs, traffic congestion, and environmental degradation. We have seen our city transform into a bustling metropolis, but at what cost?

Politicians have promised us progress, yet we find ourselves grappling with the consequences of unchecked growth: increased air pollution, rising property taxes, and a strain on our natural resources. We are losing not just land, but the very essence of what makes Lehi a great place to live. Our parks, our wildlife, and our community spirit are all at risk as we chase after a growth model that prioritizes profit over people.

It’s time to ask ourselves: how effective is this formula of supply and demand? It seems more like tossing spaghetti at the wall and hoping it sticks. We need a new approach—one that prioritizes the well-being of our citizens over the demands of the market. We need a formula that recognizes the importance of sustainable growth, that values our environment, and respects the needs of our community.

For too long, those in political office have permitted destructive overcrowding, allowing our city to be shaped by short-term gains rather than long-term vision. We cannot continue to elect career politicians who promise us a brighter tomorrow while only delivering the challenges of today. We must demand accountability and a commitment to building a future that serves all of us.

As I put forth my bid for the mayor’s seat, I urge our residents to consider the future of Lehi. Do we want to endure another four years of overcrowding, of unfulfilled promises, and of a city that feels more like a pressure cooker than a home? Or do we want to take a stand for a community that prioritizes the needs of its residents, a community that values sustainability, safety, and quality of life?

Lehi is OUR home, and it is time for US to take charge of its future. We must build a city that reflects our values, one that operates according to the needs of its citizens—not the demands of the state, the experimentation of the city council, or the whims of the market. We deserve a city that nurtures our families, protects our environment, and fosters a sense of belonging.

Together, we can create a Lehi that is not just a place to live, but a community we are proud to call home. Let us work hand in hand to ensure that our children and their children inherit a city that thrives, not just survives.

Charlie Tautuaa

Candidate for Mayor

Lehi, Utah