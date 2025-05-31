Newest Lehi junior golf phenom, with a familiar name, is turning heads

For the past several years, Utah junior golfers playing on teams based at Thanksgiving Point Golf Course have been winning PGA Jr. League regional championships and earning high places at the national competitions.

A 10-year-old Lehi boy is on course to soon follow in their tracks. His name? Kington Finau.

If that last name sounds familiar, that’s because it is. Kington is the youngest brother of PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau and Gipper Finau, a professional golf coach. Tony’s son Jraice is on the Utah 13U team that finished third at Nationals last October.

Kington is the son of Kelepi and Talafau (Fau) Finau. He won his first golf tournament at the age of 5 at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville. At the ripe old age of 7, he shot a bogey-free round of nine holes for a 4-under-par score at the Barn GolfCourse in Ogden.

He was the 2024 Golfer of the Year for the Utah Junior Golf Association in the Boys 10 & Under Division, outdistancing his nearest competitor by several hundred points.

In two months last summer, he won the Jay Don Blake Junior tournament, the 41st Utah State Junior Amateur Tournament, the 12th Utah State Junior Stroke Play tournament, plus tied for first place at the 52nd Utah Junior Open, along with several other top-five finishes for the season.

Kington has now recorded a hole-in-one on each of the four Par-3 holes at Thanksgiving Point to add to his list of accomplishments.

Stay tuned. This isn’t likely the last time you’re going to hear his name.