Connect with us

Uncategorized

Teen life-flighted after auto-pedestrian accident in Lehi

Uncategorized

JUST IN: Handgun seen in LHS parking lot, all students safe

Uncategorized

Utah County Commissioners vote themselves another pay increase, Beltran dissents

Uncategorized

JUST IN: Rascal Flatts to headline Stadium of Fire on July 4th

Uncategorized

How an Unmaintained HVAC System Can Compromise Your Home

Uncategorized

Regional Meeting: Six local cities clash over transportation issues

Uncategorized

Modern Bedroom Furniture: A Blend of Style and Comfort

Uncategorized

Apartment Cleaning: Simplifying Your Daily Routine

Uncategorized

Top 6 Modern Roofs You Should Know About in 2025

Uncategorized

The Ultimate Guide to Choosing the Right Senior Living Apartment

Uncategorized

Teen life-flighted after auto-pedestrian accident in Lehi

Published

5 hours ago

on

On Friday, May 30, a 14-year-old female was struck by a vehicle in the area of 500 West and 100 North, Lehi. According to Jeanteil Livingston, Public Information Officer for Lehi Police Department, calls were received at approximately 11:13 p.m. in regards to a traffic accident that had occurred in front of the Lehi Rodeo grounds.

“A multi-stake dance was being held at the Rodeo grounds on Friday night, as youth were leaving the dance, a 14-year-old female was struck by a vehicle traveling south on 500 West,” said Livingston. “Initially, witnesses and officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The juvenile was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then life-flighted to a hospital in Salt Lake City.”

The juvenile suffered significant head trauma. The condition of the juvenile is unknown at this time. 

“The driver of the vehicle has cooperated with Lehi Police. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been made at this time,” said Livingston.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *