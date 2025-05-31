Teen life-flighted after auto-pedestrian accident in Lehi

On Friday, May 30, a 14-year-old female was struck by a vehicle in the area of 500 West and 100 North, Lehi. According to Jeanteil Livingston, Public Information Officer for Lehi Police Department, calls were received at approximately 11:13 p.m. in regards to a traffic accident that had occurred in front of the Lehi Rodeo grounds.

“A multi-stake dance was being held at the Rodeo grounds on Friday night, as youth were leaving the dance, a 14-year-old female was struck by a vehicle traveling south on 500 West,” said Livingston. “Initially, witnesses and officers rendered aid until paramedics arrived. The juvenile was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, then life-flighted to a hospital in Salt Lake City.”

The juvenile suffered significant head trauma. The condition of the juvenile is unknown at this time.

“The driver of the vehicle has cooperated with Lehi Police. The investigation is ongoing, and no charges have been made at this time,” said Livingston.