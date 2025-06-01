Lehi students win State title with Cavemen Rugby

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

After a Tier 1 move this season, Cavemen Rugby took home the State Championship title for the second year in a row. The program, comprised of over 250 players, has become one of the fastest-growing in the nation.

While not officially sanctioned by the school, they take inspiration from the famous Cavemen logo. Students from AFHS, LHS, Skyridge and numerous other schools throughout the state came together to make the win possible.

Varsity took the title home with a 36-31 final win. The game went into overtime and was eventually taken home by the Cavemen in the final minutes. The team was ecstatic to take home the title for the second year in a row.

The win would not be possible without the coaching staff and team. Through their direction, they have taken the program from a small, hometown feel to a team feared in the rugby world.

In addition to their State title, Cavemen Rugby also placed third in the Nation at a prestigious invitational. After a win in their first round, they were defeated in the semi-finals. As one of the top teams invited, they felt honored to play with such high-ranking teams.

Looking to the future, Cavemen Rugby hopes to secure another win for the team and take State for the third year in a row. Many of the Cavemen players have offers to colleges around the country to play rugby. Some have already accepted offers at Brigham Young University and other colleges.