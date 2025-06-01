Local summer fun for every budget, every family

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

As the days stretch longer and the temperatures rise, Lehi residents are ready to embrace the joys of summer. Whether you’re looking for free family fun, budget-friendly outings or unique experiences worth a splurge, Lehi and its surrounding areas offer something for everyone. Here’s a roundup of activities to make the most of summer without breaking the bank.

Free & Budget-Friendly Fun (Under $10/person)

● Splash pads galore: Lehi boasts several free splash pads that are perfect for cooling off. Ivory Ridge Park and Family Park feature splash areas and shaded playgrounds. Bring snacks and sunscreen and let the kids run wild.

● Hutchings Museum: Located in downtown Lehi, the Hutchings Museum offers exhibits on natural history, the Old West, Native American cultures and more. Regular tickets cost $6-8.

● Library events: The Lehi Public Library offers free summer reading programs, crafts, storytime, teen nights and guest performers. It’s a great way to keep kids learning and entertained all summer long.

● Free summer concerts and movies in the park: Watch for Lehi City’s summer concert series and movie nights at local parks. Bring a blanket, snacks, and enjoy free live music or family-friendly films under the stars. Visit lehicity.gov for more information.

Advertisement

● Hiking in the foothills: Explore nearby trails like the Dry Creek Trail, Traverse Mountain Trail or Sego Lily Gardens. These are free and ideal for morning or evening hikes when it’s cooler.

● Kid-friendly summer movies: Beat the heat by going to the local movie theater. Cinemark and Megaplex theaters will both host summer movie clubs for kids beginning in June. Catch favorites like The Wild Robot, Shrek 2 and Boss Baby for just $1.75 per ticket at Cinemark or $2.50 per ticket at Megaplex.

Mid-Range Activities ($10–$25/person)

● Museum of Natural Curiosity at Thanksgiving Point: With 400+ interactive exhibits, kids can climb, build, imagine, and explore to their hearts’ content. Tickets are around $25 and are a top pick for families. Locals can also purchase a Thanksgiving Point membership to save all summer.

● Splash Summit Water Park in Provo: Just 20 minutes from Lehi, Splash Summit offers waterslides, wave pools, and a lazy river. Day passes are around $20, but weekday discounts and evening admissions are cheaper.

● Farm Country at Thanksgiving Point: Meet farm animals, take a wagon ride and learn how a working farm operates. Tickets are about $10–$15, perfect for young children.

● Roller Skating at Classic Fun Center: Located in Orem, Classic Fun Center offers roller skating, bounce zones, laser tag, and more. Entry is about $8–$15, depending on activity bundles.

● Boating and swimming at Utah Lake State Park: For just a $10 vehicle fee, families can swim, picnic, kayak or fish at Utah Lake State Park in Provo. Bring water shoes and snacks for a full day of outdoor fun.

Advertisement

Unique Experiences & Splurges ($25 and up)

● Horseback riding in the Wasatch: Try a guided trail ride at Sundance or American Fork Canyon. Prices vary, but expect to pay $40–$60 per rider. It’s a peaceful way to explore Utah’s mountain beauty.

● Indoor skydiving at iFLY Utah in Ogden: If you’re up for a drive, iFLY offers indoor skydiving for ages 3 and up. Packages start around $60, making it a thrilling summer treat for older kids and adventurous families.

● Cowabunga Bay Water Park in Draper: This splash-tastic park includes giant water slides, a lazy river, and splash zones for younger kids. Tickets are about $30, but you can often find online discounts or season passes.

● A day trip to Park City: From alpine coasters to zip lines, Main Street strolls to scenic drives, Park City offers cooler temps and high-altitude fun. Plan to spend $25–$100 depending on activities and dining.

Local Favorites & Hidden Gems

● Thanksgiving Point’s Butterfly Biosphere: Enjoy a walk through hundreds of live butterflies for $15–$25. The museum also features a playground and plenty of interactive displays for kids of all ages.

● Secret Combinations Escape Rooms in American Fork: This local escape room offers family-friendly escape room adventures suitable for all ages. All bookings are private, ensuring a personalized experience for your group. Prices vary, around $20-$30, and discounts are available for children.

Advertisement

● Volunteering as a family: Help out at a community garden, animal shelter, or food pantry like Tabitha’s Way. Giving back is free and enriching, and kids learn the value of service.

● Alpine Loop Scenic Drive: Take the breathtaking Alpine Loop through American Fork and Provo Canyons. There are dozens of picnic pullouts and short hikes like Cascade Springs, a kid-friendly boardwalk loop through bubbling springs and wildflowers.

Outdoorsy Adventures for Active Families

● Kayaking and paddleboarding at Highland Glen Park: This quiet pond in Highland is a great spot for beginning paddlers. Bring your own kayak or paddleboard, or rent one locally. There’s also fishing, walking trails and a playground nearby.

● Rock Climbing at American Fork Canyon: A national destination for sport climbing, American Fork Canyon offers climbing routes for beginners to pros. Bring your own gear, rent it from a local recreation store, or book a guide through local companies like Momentum Climbing School. A $6 canyon fee per vehicle applies.

● Timpanogos Cave National Monument: This popular trail climbs 1.5 miles and 1,100 feet in American Fork Canyon to the cave entrance, where rangers guide you through dramatic underground formations. It’s a steep but rewarding family hike. Cave tours require tickets, $12 for adults and $7 for kids, and often sell out.

● Hiking the Y in Provo: A bucket-list hike for many Utahns, the Y Trail offers sweeping views of Utah Valley. It’s 2.2-miles round-trip and moderately strenuous, best for older kids or fit families. Parking is free, but bring water and go early to avoid the heat.

● Sunset hikes at Eagle Mountain’s Hidden Canyon: Just a short drive west of Lehi, Hidden Canyon Trail is a 3.4-mile loop with red rock formations, caves and photo-worthy views. It’s less crowded than more popular trails and stunning at golden hour.

Advertisement

● Rock Canyon in Provo: For a mix of hiking and climbing, Rock Canyon is a beautiful granite-lined canyon great for all skill levels. You’ll often see families hiking alongside climbers tackling beginner and advanced routes alike.

● Bike or walk the Jordan River Parkway Trail: Accessible from Thanksgiving Point and continuing for miles north and south, this paved trail follows the Jordan River, offering shaded areas, nature viewing and connections to Utah Lake trails. The trail is great for bikes, scooters or strollers.

From lazy days at splash pads to exciting evenings at Evermore Park, Lehi offers a wide variety of summer experiences for every interest and price point. Whether you’re a parent looking to keep kids active, a teen seeking weekend fun, or a couple looking for a budget date night, Lehi’s summer scene has something just for you.

So grab your sunscreen, load up the cooler, and dive into all that Lehi has to offer. Summer never lasts forever—but the memories you make will.