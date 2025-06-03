Hutchings Museum hosts summer camps with hands-on adventures

Leah Stutz | Guest Writer

This summer, the Hutchings Museum is offering a lineup of immersive summer camps, titled “Explorers League,” designed to spark curiosity, foster creativity and help children connect more deeply with the natural world. These educational camps, tailored for kids of various ages, blend hands-on activities with educational exploration, turning the museum and its surroundings into a dynamic classroom.

From digging into paleontology to exploring the diversity of nature, young campers will find themselves at the heart of discovery. Campers can explore fossils, study wildlife and even practice skills like nature journaling, all under the guidance of the museum’s experienced educators and naturalists.

“Our summer camps are designed to ignite a love of learning by encouraging kids to learn and develop artistic and creative abilities through real and tactile crafts and art projects,” said Ben Woodruff, Education Coordinator at Hutchings Museum. “In an increasingly digital age where kids are glued to their devices, these camps help kids learn and foster a natural curiosity for the world around them.”

The programs emphasize experiential learning, with a curriculum rooted in natural history, ecology, archaeology and conservation.

For decades, the Hutchings Museum has been Lehi’s community museum with something for everyone. The museum has always provided educational opportunities for people of all ages. The summer camps are a highlight to help kids learn and continue developing their minds while out of school in a way that is fun and engaging. In addition to outdoor excursions, children will also have access to the museum’s fascinating exhibits, offering a deeper context for the natural and cultural treasures they encounter.

Parents are encouraged to register early, as spots fill quickly. Camps run for three weeks in July, Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Camp sessions are designed for children aged 7-12.

More than just summer fun, these camps inspire stewardship, critical thinking and a sense of wonder — qualities that can last a lifetime.

For more information or to register, visit https://www.jhutchingsmuseum.com/summer_camps or contact the museum directly at (801) 768-7361