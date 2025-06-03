Lehi cheerleader signs with BYU

Pioneer senior cheerleader Skilar Luce has earned a coveted spot on the Brigham Young University all-girl cheer team after completing the rigorous and stressful tryout process. She signed her Letter of Intent to accept the award at a well-attended ceremony on May 20 at the school.

The daughter of Kristie and Corey Luce, Skilar has cheered for Lehi High School for four years and was a varsity captain this season.

Applicants for positions on the cheer squads at BYU must attend a tryout clinic where they are judged on these basic criteria:

• Voice Quality: voice tone, projection, ability to lead a crowd

• Showmanship: Enthusiasm, sharp motions, crowd appeal

• Coordination: ability to perform skills exactly as taught

• Appearance: personal grooming, neatness

According to BYU’s application information, evaluations for each candidate include the following:

• Dance: Timing, Rhythm, Coordination, Showmanship, Execution including body placement and precision, and Memory under pressure. The dance will be taught at the tryout clinic. The fight song may also be taught and evaluated.

• Cheer: Projection, Motions, Crowd Leadership and ability to interact with the crowd, Execution, Confidence, Correct arm angles, Hand positions, Sharpness,

• Running Tumbling: Ability, Technique, Execution, and Difficulty. Minimum requirement is a round off back handspring, standing tuck. Cheers will be taught at the tryout clinic.

• Judging will also include overall effect, appearance (BYU image), poise under pressure, projection, showmanship, confidence, enthusiasm, form, personality, stage presence, group stunt ability, technique, safety, execution, flexibility, difficulty, and tight form. We will be looking for ability in all the group stunt positions (ie. flyer, base and spotter).

• All aspects of group stunting will be evaluated. Ability to perform as a base, spot or flyer will be taken into consideration. We are looking to fill ALL the group stunting positions (base, spot, flyer). Knowledge of proper group stunting technique as well as group stunting safety are required. Advanced stunts (i.e. retakes, full ups, reloads, rewinds ) are a plus. A stretch full or double full will be a basic requirement for a flyer. All flyers should also be able to demonstrate good air sense and body awareness in general.