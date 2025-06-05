JUST IN: Mayor Mark Johnson announces he will not seek reelection

After decades of service to Lehi City, Mayor Mark Johnson announced Thursday morning that he will not seek reelection. He posted the following letter on social media:

Dear Friends and Neighbors,

After much thought and reflection, I have decided not to seek re-election as Mayor of Lehi. This decision does not come easily, as serving this community has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I am filled with immense gratitude for the trust you have placed in me and the support you’ve shown throughout my time in office.

Over the past seven years, I have worked tirelessly on behalf of the people of Lehi. From day one, I have tried to lead with integrity, respect, and a deep appreciation for the unique spirit of our city. I am proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and even more proud of how we’ve done it; through collaboration, commitment, and a shared vision for a better future. I especially thank my council members for their overwhelming support.

Together, we have increased park and recreation space in our city by 236 acres, preserved 900 acres of dedicated open space, and significantly strengthened our financial footing with remarkable bond rating increases from Fitch (AAA), Standard & Poor’s (AA), and Moody’s (Aa1) which will save taxpayers millions of dollars in interest payments for years to come. We have also paid off our Electric revenue, Legacy Center and storm drain improvement bonds. For many good reasons, Lehi City has been identified as the economic engine of the state of Utah.

We will soon have high speed internet services available to all our citizens and expect to refine that system so everyone may benefit from competitive pricing.

For me, one of the most meaningful milestones has been our leadership in public health policy. Lehi City served as the catalyst for the statewide change to raise the legal age for tobacco purchases to 21. This initiative is already making a difference in the lives of our youth and will continue to do so for generations.

While these achievements are measurable, what I’ve learned through this experience is less quantifiable but no less important: Lehi is an extraordinary place because of its people. I’ve seen firsthand the goodness, strength, and resilience that define this community. It has been a privilege to serve you, to work beside so many dedicated city staff, volunteers, and community leaders, and to witness the power of what we can achieve together.

Thank you, for your trust, your engagement, your patience, and your belief in the promise of our hometown. Though I will not be serving in this capacity after this year, I remain committed to the success and wellbeing of Lehi, and I look forward to continuing this journey as a fellow resident and neighbor.

With deepest appreciation,

Mark I. Johnson

Lehi City Mayor