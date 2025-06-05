Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2025

May 2025 vs (2024)



Homes sold: 109 (103)

Average home price: $619,316 ($608,821)



Median home price: $544,000 ($535,000)

Average days on the market: 68 (37)



Average square feet: 2,676 (2,844)

Average price per square foot: $240.46 ($218.03)



Most expensive home sold: $1,820,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 7,207 sq. ft. / 2 acres

Least expensive home sold: $305,300 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,210 sq. ft. / condo



Total listings currently available: 278 (existing homes) and 75 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 59



*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 6/5



