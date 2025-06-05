Connect with us

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2025

Local News

Local summer fun for every budget, every family

Local News

American Fork Beach and Boat Harbor now open following $3M renovation

Local News

Community unites in mourning the loss of beloved PG boy

Local News

BREAKING NEWS: Body found on tracks in Lehi, LPD investigating

Local News

Broadbent’s Store to finally receive historical marker

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: April 2025

Local News

Lehi man creates charity to support men’s mental health care

Local News

United Way opens community center in AF

Local News

“Letters to Jesus” creates a new Easter tradition

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2025

Published

6 hours ago

on

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: May 2025

May 2025 vs (2024)

Homes sold: 109 (103)

Average home price: $619,316 ($608,821)

Median home price: $544,000 ($535,000)

Average days on the market: 68 (37)

Average square feet: 2,676 (2,844)

Average price per square foot: $240.46 ($218.03)

Most expensive home sold: $1,820,000 / 6 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 7,207 sq. ft. / 2 acres

Least expensive home sold: $305,300 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,210 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 278 (existing homes) and 75 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 59

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 6/5

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker

Advertisement

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *