USPS to add new zip code to Lehi area

To provide efficient and cost-effective mail delivery now and for the future, the U.S. Postal Service is creating a new ZIP Code in Lehi, UT, effective July 1, 2025. The new ZIP Code is 84048.

All postal customers affected by these changes are being notified by mail. If a customer does not receive written notification, they are unaffected by these changes. Mail for the 84048 ZIP Code area will continue to be delivered out of the Lehi Post Office at 333 E Main St, Lehi, UT, 84043.

The new ZIP Code became necessary due to the rapid growth in the area and allows for the addition of new delivery routes and new addresses in the area. Adding the new ZIP Code will also help the Postal Service to sort, ship and deliver the mail more efficiently.

The Postal Service encourages affected customers to use their new ZIP Code and notify family, friends, business customers and business associates beginning June 1; however, mail with either ZIP Code will be delivered for one year following the change. Individuals should include their new ZIP Code on any reply mail where the sender requests updated or corrected address information.

Customers in the affected area should also use their new ZIP Code when reordering stationery such as letterhead, envelopes, promotional literature, forms, and business cards.