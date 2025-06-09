2025 Miss Lehi’s Teen Crowned

The Miss Lehi’s Teen competition was held on Saturday, June 7, at Skyridge High School. The ten accomplished contestants competed for the title of Miss Lehi’s Teen. All the young women prepared for months to showcase their talents, physical wellness, poise, public speaking skills and willingness to represent and serve Lehi City.

Haylee Sullivan’s vibrancy and service experience won over the judges as she was crowned Miss Lehi’s Teen 2025 at the end of the competition.

Sullivan’s community service initiative, a requirement for the sister organization of the Miss America Scholarship Opportunity, was “No Family Left Behind.” The community service initiative focuses on supporting military families through education, community engagement and recognition of their everyday sacrifices. Sullivan’s father enlisted in the National Guard at a young age; his efforts and sacrifices to serve his country and support his family did not go unnoticed by Sullivan. “I have watched the immeasurable commitment and determination that my dad carries with him, and his example sparked a passion for this service initiative,” said Sullivan.

“This initiative is important because 38% of Veterans in Utah have children and families, and I feel it is time to shine a light on their quiet sacrifices. I am excited for the opportunity to share my initiative with the city I love.”

Sullivan is the daughter of Kasey Sullivan and Paige Sinquefiled.

Sullivan’s many service hours dedicated to Veterans and their families, along with her energetic performance throughout the competition, impressed the judges. She won a $1,200 scholarship. Sullivan was also the recipient of two additional sponsorship awards, “The Lehi UPS Service Scholarship” and the “Sunshine Street Co Health Initiative Scholarship.”

Miss Lehi’s Teen 2025 royalty includes Morgen Roberts (First Runner-Up) and Izzy Dallin (Second Runner-Up). Both Roberts and Dallin won $500 scholarships. In addition, Roberts was the recipient of “The Spirit of Miss Lehi’s Teen Award,” voted on by the contestants for their friendly, kind and genuine attitude towards others. Roberts also received the “People’s Choice” award, which was a new honor this year selected by public vote.

The theme for the night was “Tres Chic for 20 Years,” in honor of Miss Lehi’s Teen 20th anniversary. Emily Daniels Van Bloem was spotlighted on stage as the first Miss Lehi’s Outstanding Teen crowned in 2005. AnaLeigha Meek, Miss Lehi 2024 and Miss Lehi’s Teen 2024, Desiree McKinnon, hosted the competition. During the competition, McKinnon performed an impressive ventriloquist act that included her puppets and talent routines from the past four years of competition.

The teens had private interviews with five judges earlier in the day, then competed in the onstage competition in the health and fitness, performance talent, evening wear, and onstage conversation categories.

Caitlin Thomas, co-director of the competition, said, “This year, we had an incredible group of contestants; each one brought their unique personality and passion for their community service initiative. I am always amazed at how courageous and committed to service these teens are. They all shined on the stage throughout the competition. We are excited for the new royalty and are confident in their ability to represent Lehi City professionally.

“As a board, we are grateful to Skyridge High School for the use of their facility and those who helped to make the production successful. We also want to thank Lehi City for the support of this program and for all who came to watch and cheer on the amazing contestants.”