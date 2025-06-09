Candidate field set for city and school board elections

Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press

The candidate declaration and filing period for Lehi City and the Aspen Peaks School District elections has ended, and candidate lists are finalized. The Primary Election will take place on August 12, 2025, and the General Election will take place on November 4, 2025. Candidates are listed below in the order determined by the 2024-2025 Master Ballot Position List.

Lehi City Council Candidates

With only one incumbent filing for reelection to Lehi City Council, the city will have a new councilmember this fall. While not a filing requirement, only one candidate* did not sign the Pledge of Fair Campaign Practices.

The following are candidates for Lehi City Council (two open seats). Their websites/pages as of publication date are also included.

• E. LaRell Stephens

• Stephen Suafilo

• Kenneth Glade*

• Emily Lockhart​​(https://www.facebook.com/lockhartforutah/)

• Rachel Freeman

• Jared V. Peterson ​(https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576593377903)

• James Harrison​(https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576623671250)

• Paul Hancock, (incumbent) https://www.facebook.com/hancock4lehi)

• Jordan M. Hutchinson(https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576895874594)

• Tyson Hodges​​(https://www.facebook.com/groups/763304290469429/user/61576928406038/)

Lehi Mayor

Current Lehi City Mayor Mark Johnson recently announcedhis intent not to run for reelection. This means Lehi will have a new mayor this fall.



Candidates for Lehi City Mayor and websites/pages as of publication date

• Paul Binns ​(https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576867047427)

• Chris Condie (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576203595790)

• Paige Albrecht(https://www.facebook.com/paigeforlehi)

• Charlie Tuatuaa

Aspen Peaks School District Board

With Proposition 11 passing in November 2024, Lehi and other cities in the newly created district including Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, American Fork, and portions of Suncrest will vote on new school board members.

(temporarily named “Central School District”)

Seat 1

Megan Mullins

Diane Knight

Jenny Timmerman

Seat 2

Stacy Bateman

Victoria Richmond

David K. McArthur

Steve Sparti

Seat 3

Nicki Brammer

Jonathan Bejarano

Mary Thomas

Jennie Hall

Kim Del Grosso

Seat 4

​Amber Bonner​

Wendi Jensen

Nicole Gearing

Seat 5

​Jean Rivera

​David Fawcett

​Jason Hart

​Mindy Quist

Seat 6

​Tyler D. Bahr

Jeanne-Marie Burrows

​Alyn Toalepai

Seat 7

​Megan L. Christensen

Pamela Engles

​Stephanie Jones

​Megan C. Miller

Jason Theler

Michael King

Visit Lehi City’s website https://www.lehi-ut.gov/government/elections/ for details about voter registration, how to vote, and other election information.