Candidate field set for city and school board elections
Matt Hemmert | Lehi Free Press
The candidate declaration and filing period for Lehi City and the Aspen Peaks School District elections has ended, and candidate lists are finalized. The Primary Election will take place on August 12, 2025, and the General Election will take place on November 4, 2025. Candidates are listed below in the order determined by the 2024-2025 Master Ballot Position List.
Lehi City Council Candidates
With only one incumbent filing for reelection to Lehi City Council, the city will have a new councilmember this fall. While not a filing requirement, only one candidate* did not sign the Pledge of Fair Campaign Practices.
The following are candidates for Lehi City Council (two open seats). Their websites/pages as of publication date are also included.
• E. LaRell Stephens
• Stephen Suafilo
• Kenneth Glade*
• Emily Lockhart(https://www.facebook.com/lockhartforutah/)
• Rachel Freeman
• Jared V. Peterson (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576593377903)
• James Harrison(https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576623671250)
• Paul Hancock, (incumbent) https://www.facebook.com/hancock4lehi)
• Jordan M. Hutchinson(https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576895874594)
• Tyson Hodges(https://www.facebook.com/groups/763304290469429/user/61576928406038/)
Lehi Mayor
Current Lehi City Mayor Mark Johnson recently announcedhis intent not to run for reelection. This means Lehi will have a new mayor this fall.
Candidates for Lehi City Mayor and websites/pages as of publication date
• Paul Binns (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576867047427)
• Chris Condie (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576203595790)
• Paige Albrecht(https://www.facebook.com/paigeforlehi)
• Charlie Tuatuaa
Aspen Peaks School District Board
With Proposition 11 passing in November 2024, Lehi and other cities in the newly created district including Highland, Alpine, Cedar Hills, American Fork, and portions of Suncrest will vote on new school board members.
Seat 1
Megan Mullins
Diane Knight
Jenny Timmerman
Seat 2
Stacy Bateman
Victoria Richmond
David K. McArthur
Steve Sparti
Seat 3
Nicki Brammer
Jonathan Bejarano
Mary Thomas
Jennie Hall
Kim Del Grosso
Seat 4
Amber Bonner
Wendi Jensen
Nicole Gearing
Seat 5
Jean Rivera
David Fawcett
Jason Hart
Mindy Quist
Seat 6
Tyler D. Bahr
Jeanne-Marie Burrows
Alyn Toalepai
Seat 7
Megan L. Christensen
Pamela Engles
Stephanie Jones
Megan C. Miller
Jason Theler
Michael King
Visit Lehi City’s website https://www.lehi-ut.gov/government/elections/ for details about voter registration, how to vote, and other election information.